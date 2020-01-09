Kundali Bhagya 9th January 2020 Episode Written Update- Preeta saves the hall and the families.

Final Episode we noticed how everybody will get united and works collectively to deal with the robbers. The actual boss of the robber is free and needs to search out the person who pretended to be the faux chief. There are totally different conditions that are happening contained in the corridor.





In right now’s episode, the robber shall take Rakhi right into a room. She pleads them to depart her as she desires to be along with her household and youngsters. The robber says it’s too late as her as she remained silent when their relations have been tackling the state of affairs. Preeta and Srishti comply with the robbers to the hall. Preeta tells Srishti that she is aware of the way in which to the Bridal room. The robber hears them however they each go away from there. Sameer fights with Rishabh as to why did he perform Mehndi perform on this corridor. Sameer winks at him, Rishabh will get the sign and so they each begin arguing. Karan takes the prospect and runs outdoors. Preeta brings Srishti to an underground option to the Bridal room. She opens the roof door. Rakhi is terrified because the carpet strikes. Srishti and Preeta climb the wood ladder and open the door. Rakhi is glad seeing each of them. They ask Rakhi to return downstairs and provides her hand for assist.

Karan reaches the hall the place the robbers are hiding. They maintain weapons in the direction of him and take him contained in the room. Preeta, Srishti, Rakhi and Karan are introduced again to the corridor. The robbers cease the argument between Sameer and Rishabh. Rishabh will get shocked as Preeta, Srishti and Karan get caught. Preeta blames Karan for getting caught. She says if he may have come late by some minutes, we might have escaped. Rakhi is glad to be along with her household. Srishti takes their consideration and goes to search out the stranger who’s hidden within the groom’s room. The robbers talk about and say that they shall kidnap Rakhi and Karan, as soon as the stranger is freed, he shall kill them. Preeta objects that they can not take Karan.

The robbers attain the Groom’s room. Prithvi continues to be inside the bathroom. The robbers name out and Prithvi thinks who these persons are. He hides his face with a towel after they lastly break open the door. Prithvi tries to flee however the robbers threaten to shoot him. Prithvi pleads the robbers to not hurt him. Prithvi confesses that he obtained attracted in the direction of the masks and wore it. The robbers hear his story and say now he shall act as he likes to do it. Prithvi retains on pleading to the robbers.

Sarla reaches the corridor. She says that Kumkum Bhagya corridor belongs to her and he or she ought to verify what’s going on inside. The robbers perceive the love story between Preeta and Karan. Rakhi desires them to be collectively however Maira desires Karan in her life. One of many members feedback that he too sees love between them.

Sarla hears the robber’s driver inform the opposite members that the van is prepared. Sarla thinks that visitors inside are additionally trapped. She hides herself. They take Karan together with them. Preeta notices juice cans, water bottles. She spills water and places the electrical cable into it. The gang will get electrical shocks. Prithvi and one of many robbers come outdoors and listen to the screams. Prithvi inform him to assist them and dodges the robber. Prithvi tells Preeta to show off the electrical energy however Sarla assaults from behind and he too goes with them. The episode ends because the Police attain the corridor to catch the robbers.