Kurt Angle Believes Jon Moxley Will Return To WWE

Kurt Angle is aware of one thing about leaving WWE and coming again. Jon Moxley not too long ago left WWE to hunt out his personal fortune and now he’s in All Elite Wrestling. Angle didn’t specify if it’s going to take Mox so long as it did for himself to make a return to WWE, however the Olympic Hero believes Dean Ambrose will return.

Whereas chatting with GiveMeSport, Angle talked about Jon Moxley. He said that Mox is doing his personal factor and wanted a change. There’s no faulting Moxley for that, however Angle mentioned a time will come when the Lunatic Fringe will likely be again.

“Dean wanted a change and an adjustment, maybe he felt he wanted to work less and felt that he wasn’t being appreciated. He made the decision for himself and if he feels it’s the right decision I’m happy for him. But WWE is the biggest company in the world at it will continue to be. I believe Dean will be back.”

Jon Moxley continues to be working robust in AEW and his multi-year contract there’s simply starting. He additionally will get to take pleasure in wrestling in NJPW and has said that he intends on wrestling in Japan till he retires.

WWE won’t permit him to work at Wrestle Kingdom, however you by no means understand how time can change issues for anybody concerned in that state of affairs.