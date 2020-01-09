Kurt Angle Loved Working With Vince Russo After Leaving WWE

Few individuals have a stigma on them like Vince Russo. The point out of his identify could make some followers out-right reject something they hear subsequent simply out of impulse. Some have their causes for not being a fan of Russo, however Kurt Angle liked him.

Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle was requested if he was in a position to do various things creatively in TNA. Angle took this chance to place Vince Russo over.

“We got to do a lot of out own stuff, but we had a good writer. A lot of people want to pick on Vince Russo — I loved him. I thought he was really good at his writing. I think the problem was there were a lot of talent who didn’t want to do what he wrote. So, when it came down to TV time nothing really meshed together because you have talent saying, ‘I’m not doing that, I’m gonna do this.’ All of a sudden the story turned into something different or it phases out, it doesn’t really work.” “So, Vince was always — Vince Russo was always on top of stuff, he was writing. I did everything that he wanted me to do. I trusted him that much. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to work with him in WWE. He just left before I debuted, but Vince [Russo] was a great writer. I had a great writer in WWE — Brian Gewirtz — I was very blessed to have those guys.”

Vince Russo’s identify stirs up a number of totally different recollections for followers. Some solely keep in mind the dangerous angles and some keep in mind his work on WWE and RAW Journal. Others don’t have any recollections and solely consider the legends that they’re advised.

Bro, Kurt Angle didn’t have an issue with Russo or he would have stated one thing. Years later and Russo has but to make a WWE return nor has he acquired a response from AEW when he’s solely making an attempt to assist, bro.

