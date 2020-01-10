Kurt Angle On Growing To Love ‘You Suck’ Chants In WWE

Kurt Angle’s WWE entrance music implies that an area is about to yell: “You Suck!” It is a signal of respect now, but it surely began a lot in another way.

Whereas chatting with Chris Van Vliet, Angle’s well-known “You Suck” chants got here up within the dialog. He has realized to like this fan participation portion of the present. Angle gave Edge credit score for creating the “You Suck” chants, but it surely was the followers who stored it going for many years.

“It started with Edge and it did stick. Edge came up with it and I liked it. The thing is the more I went crazy the more they did it and I was like ‘this is cool. I’ve got them. They think they’ve got me, but I’ve got them.’” “It was a lot of fun doing that especially the night when I told everyone that I earned the right to say that I suck.” “It’s great and they always will [chant it]. The WWE Universe loves it because any time they can be a part of the show, part of a segment, part of a match, they’re gonna want to be part of that. That’s what it’s all about. That’s why we entertain fans and travel around from arena to arena to let them see a live show. So, the ‘You Suck’ thing is one thing that we do that the fans are able to do every night. Daniel Bryan is ‘Yes, Yes, Yes.’ Or, Austin you have ‘What?’ What the hell is that?”

Kurt Angle doesn’t seem on WWE tv a lot anymore. It received’t be an enormous shock that if and when Angle exhibits up once more the followers will know precisely what to chant alongside along with his music.

When you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information