Kurt Angle On Jeff Hardy’s Personal Demons Resurfacing

Jeff Hardy isn’t actively wrestling proper now. His knee is perhaps healed from an damage he suffered on April 20th, however he nonetheless must work on himself. Kurt Angle has been there earlier than and he is aware of what that’s all about.

WWE pushed Jeff Hardy to hunt assist. That’s what Hardy is presently doing. Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, Jeff Hardy’s present scenario was introduced up as a comparability to what Angle went by way of in his personal battles with medication and alcohol.

“It’s not easy, I mean going through these problems especially with alcohol and drugs, you know. I don’t know what the issue is with Jeff. You know, if could be he’s in so much pain which I completely agree.” “I think that Jeff out of anybody his daredevil stunt work that he does night in and night out his body has to be shot. There’s a way to cope with pain, but drugs and alcohol is not the way. It does help temporarily, but it’s not the way. I’m always praying for Jeff. I love the kid. I know he can pull through this.”

Jeff Hardy has Kurt Angle backstage in WWE if he wants him. That is among the many advantages of getting a WWE Corridor Of Famer like Angle backstage as a producer.

Hopefully, Hardy can deal with himself and are available again higher than ever. Till then Kurt Angle and quite a lot of different individuals who care lots about him will hold the Charismatic Enigma of their ideas.

