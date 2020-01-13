Kurt Angle On King Corbin Being The ‘Top Heel In The Business’

Kurt Angle’s retirement match was not initially presupposed to be in opposition to Baron Corbin. That’s how issues turned out, however Angle appears proud of every little thing in the long run.

Whereas chatting with Chris Van Vliet, Angle introduced up his WrestleMania opponent. He mentioned that he obtained to wrestle the “top heel in the business” in his ultimate match. The Olympic Hero additionally praised King Corbin for being a fantastic wrestler.

“Baron’s a great wrestler. He’s a great talent. A lot of people don’t like him, but he’s really good at his job. He’s great, he the top heel in the business right now. I know that people might naturally hate him, but that’s a good thing.” “I know people think, ‘Well he has real heat not WWE heat or wrestling heat’ it’s like well, that’s the point he wants to have real heat, so you know I got to wrestle the top heel in the business at WrestleMania. That’s the way I look at it.”

Kurt Angle mentioned that he figured he would lose his final match and he’s completely happy that it went down the way in which it did. Now he’s producing matches within the again and watching King Corbin stick with it with an enormous highlight in WWE that Angle’s star helped brighten.

