Kurt Angle On Stinking Up Flight With Spoiled Milk Smell After Famous WWE Segment

Kurt Angle made historical past as he ruined the Alliance’s evening so a few years in the past. He hijacked a milk truck and whereas the milk he was taking pictures out of the hose was gimmicked, the milk cartons aren’t.

Angle bathed himself with loads of milk that evening. It was actual milk and he didn’t take into consideration the implications when he received proper on an airplane. Chis Van Vliet introduced up this occasion for Angle as he remembered it fondly.

“That was my fault. I had just got done and had milk all over me and there was a red-eye flight in an hour and it was the only flight I could catch that night so I went soaking wet. I went and about three hours on the plane it smelled like sour milk. Everyone’s looking around like, ‘Who stinks?!’ It was great.” “I had to throw the shoes out. It was funny. Anytime — if I could do it again I would to see the looks on those people’s faces on the plane, yeah.”

Kurt Angle was part of many wonderful moments each inside and outdoors the ring. He’s well-known for slapping on an ankle lock, spraying villains with milk, or simply soaking within the “You Suck” chants.

Kurt Angle is an expert entertainer. This professionalism apparently didn’t apply when ensuring he didn’t odor like spoiled milk on a airplane.

