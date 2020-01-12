Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Changing His Mind About First WWE Undisputed Champion

Vince McMahon can change his thoughts each time he needs to and WWE has to e book issues to his liking as a result of he owns the corporate. When WWE was deciding their first Undisputed Champion in 2001 Vince McMahon had an enormous determination to make and he modified his thoughts as properly.

Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle defined that he was initially presupposed to be the primary Undisputed Champion. Then McMahon known as him in a while and defined why Chris Jericho was getting the large strap as an alternative.

“Vince McMahon came to me two weeks prior and said ‘We’re going to give you the strap again. You’re going to be the Undisputed Champion,’” Angle started. “I assumed that was fairly cool, contemplating that the pool was Chris Jericho, The Rock, and Austin. These three are the most effective of all time. I knew going into it, I used to be going to win. “5 days earlier than (the occasion), Vince offers me a name and says ‘I really want to give it to Jericho. I really think he could benefit from it.’ I agreed. If anyone wants it and may run with it, it will be Chris Jericho. I used to be very honored that Vince had sufficient respect for me to inform me in regards to the change. For Jericho, it benefitted him. It put him in that title image and important occasion. Chris was at all times up there. He was such an necessary issue within the firm as a result of he may make anybody look good. He was one among our supported property. I’ve extra respect for him right this moment than I ever did earlier than. I can’t imagine the issues he can do now.”

It will be very fascinating to see WWE Historical past with Kurt Angle as first-ever Undisputed Champion, however we’ll by no means know. Chris Jericho held that huge title as a heel and he used it to raise himself within the course of. Now WWE’s first-ever Undisputed Champion is Le Champion of AEW, however in 2001 Vince McMahon wouldn’t have it another method.

