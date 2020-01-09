Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Wanting To Fight Him Before His WWE Release

Kurt Angle didn’t go away WWE in essentially the most congenial manner. Actually, it was fairly explosive in a fashion of talking.

Whereas speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle walked him by means of his launch from WWE over a decade in the past. Angle wasn’t in the very best mindset on the time. He was taking a ton of painkillers and somas as properly. This brought about him to seize his telephone to ship some texts that he definitely didn’t keep in mind when he sobered up. A few of these texts had been direct threats towards Vince McMahon.

“I told him when we had the meeting, ‘We need to talk because I’m not doing well.’ So he pulls out about five typed pages of text messages and phone call messages that I left him. I’m reading them it says ‘Vince I’m gonna beat the sh*t out of you when I see you’, ‘Vince you better answer my call or I’m gonna kick your ass.’ Really crazy stuff.” “At the time I was taking painkillers and somas and I would black out and here I am texting Vince and he showed me all these and I’m like, ‘Oh my god I actually said this stuff.’ He stood up and he took his jacket off and he says, ‘you wanna kick my ass? Let’s go right now.’ I looked at him and went, ‘Oh my god I can’t believe Vince McMahon wants to beat my ass.’ This guy’s been my father figure for seven years and I had too much respect for him to stand up, but he wanted to go. I left the room and I came back and I broke down and said ‘Vince I can’t do this anymore, I need you to release me’ and he did.” “Sometimes I wish that he didn’t [release me], but it had to be done to save my life and I know I wasn’t representing WWE the way Vince needed me to. He has a publicly traded company. He has a liability on his hands with the broken neck, the painkillers, whatever else. It was time for me to leave, at least momentarily.”

The choice was made for Kurt Angle to easily go away WWE as an alternative of Vince McMahon really combating him. There was little doubt in Angle’s thoughts that McMahon was severe. He won’t have realized the extent of Angle’s means to regulate his impulses when he was in such a medicated acknowledged.

This is among the the reason why Angle additionally admitted that he felt Vince McMahon considered him as a legal responsibility throughout his return to the corporate in 2016.

