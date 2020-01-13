Kurt Angle Reveals Every Time He Broke His Neck In A WWE Ring

Kurt Angle famously gained Olympic Gold with a “broken freaking neck.” He additionally labored plenty of matches with the identical situation.

Throughout his dialog with Chris Van Vliet, Angle listed all of the instances that he broke his neck in a WWE ring. He began speaking about thrice it occurred, however then his reminiscence was sparked and he remembered a fourth occasion.

“I broke my neck three times [in a WWE ring]. Let’s see, I got hit over the head by Brock once and broke my neck with a chair. Brock also ran across the ring once and I was on his back and he turned sideways and whiplash and my two vertebrae broke there. So, two with Brock. One with Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania I did an Angle Slam off the top rope and landed on my head and that broke. Then 2006 in January I broke it right before I wrestled Undertaker before No Way Out. So, that was four times.”

Kurt Angle stated “there was no one better” than him, however his fixed accidents actually obtained in his approach. Angle is now a backstage producer in WWE so he’s staying secure. He is aware of lots in regards to the bumps and bruises in addition to the everlasting accidents that may happen within the ring.

