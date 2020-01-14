Kurt Angle Reveals Hardest Part Of Being WWE Producer

Kurt Angle is a WWE Corridor Of Famer who had tons of fantastic matches contained in the squared circle. That point in Angle’s profession is over now, however he nonetheless misses it.

Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle revealed the hardest a part of being a WWE producer. He has to sit down backstage and watch present Superstars do their factor whereas wishing that he might nonetheless go on the market and compete alongside them.

“The hardest thing now is letting the young guys step in and have the place that I had. Until you get older you can’t understand. You wanna be those guys, but you can’t. It’s like with anything, football – Deion Sanders you don’t think he’s not thinking about it in the booth when he’s commentating you don’t think he doesn’t think about getting back out there?” “Deion could probably do it still, but for the most part when you get older you lose that ability to have world-class athleticism and be able to display it the way you want to. So, if you can’t be the one you want to then it’s not worth doing.”

Kurt Angle stated in 2013 he realized that he might need “lost a half a step.” He was with out medication and alcohol making an attempt to take care of his physique on his personal. “My body just started to age very quickly,” he stated. It might have been the painkillers as he admits, however now “I’m feeling every bit of pain I have.”

