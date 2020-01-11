Kurt Angle Reveals Original Plan For WWE Jason Jordan Storyline

Kurt Angle was receiving some unusual messages for weeks again when he was Common Supervisor of RAW. A giant secret was set to be revealed, however few followers anticipated that Jason Jordan could be the Olympic Hero’s son.

Whereas chatting with Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle defined WWE’s authentic intentions for the angle with Jason Jordan. The 2 had been imagined to compete at WrestleMania. That ought to have been Angle’s ultimate match, however Jordan’s harm triggered WWE to alter their plans.

“Yes [Jason Jordan was always supposed to be my son]. Jason got injured. That would have been my match at Mania, this past Mania.”

Chris Van Vliet requested Angle if Jason Jordan was initially imagined to be his retirement match. He concurred with this, however then admitted that Vince McMahon didn’t need him to retire so quickly.

“Yeah, it would have been [my retirement match]. Vince wanted me to go another year. For the most part, yes Jason would have been my last match and it would have made sense. I adore that kid. He’s so talented and you know he got a lot of heat for being my son and he played the part great that’s why people hated hated him. He was being a spoiled brat about everything. He was using me to get what he wanted. It was a great… Vince was great with that.” “A lot of fans really did hate him just like Baron Corbin. A lot of people don’t think that’s good, but I think that’s really good. He was really good in the ring, really good.”

The backlash for being part of the storyline didn’t trouble Angle in any respect. He thought it was an effective way to carry Jason Jordan in as he improved his communication expertise with the WWE Universe.

Angle stated that Jason Jordan is doing properly. He would possibly want one other surgical procedure earlier than he could make a return to the ring, however his kayfabe father might be cheering him on your complete time.

