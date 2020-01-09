Kurt Angle Reveals Original Plans For Last Match In WWE

Kurt Angle’s remaining match was at WrestleMania final 12 months towards Baron Corbin. Now King Corbin can use retiring Kurt Angle to get a ton of warmth. This can be a match that some followers nonetheless groan on the considered.

Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle revealed that his authentic retirement plans have been to carry off one other 12 months.

He needed to face John Cena at WrestleMania this 12 months. It couldn’t occur final 12 months and he needed to finish his profession as a result of he may not carry out on the similar stage that Kurt Angle believes he’s able to.

“Yeah, most likely [I would end my career] with John Cena, but I decided not to because I chose to — I wanted John last WrestleMania, but we already had a storyline going with Baron Corbin and myself.” “Vince said, ‘If you’re gonna retire you’re gonna finish with Baron Corbin if you don’t mind because you guys have a great storyline’ and Vince was right. I said, ‘Okay I’ll wrestle Baron and it’ll be my last match and that’s it.”

John Cena will reportedly be round WrestleMania this 12 months. He desires a considerable position as nicely. If he would have been accessible for greater than only a Dr Of Thuganomics bit eventually 12 months’s WrestleMania then issues might need been very completely different for the conclusion of Kurt Angle’s profession..

