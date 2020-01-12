Kurt Angle Reveals Why Bret Hart Rejected Match With Him

Kurt Angle was capable of carry out in loads of dream matches all through his twenty plus 12 months profession. One particular person he by no means locked up with was Bret Hart, however it wasn’t for lack of attempting.

Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle revealed why The Hitman turned down a match thought with him. Hart didn’t need to carry out when he couldn’t be at his greatest. Trying again, Angle can now recognize this choice.

“I was trying to get it done. I understand why Bret didn’t want to do it now me being 51 and looking back and if a young Bret Hart went to me right now and said ‘Let’s do our dream match’ I’d say ‘it’s not gonna be the dream match I’d like it to be. I probably don’t wanna get in that ring.’” “I understand why Bret didn’t want to do it. He had that stroke. He had a lot of bad luck so things that were medically, you know difficult for him to come back and be at his very best. I understand that he wanted to be the Bret Hart and everyone adored. I told him you don’t have to bump at all I’ll do all the bumping. He said ‘Naw it won’t be the Bret Hart match that I wanted it to be.’”

It might need been actually nice to see Kurt Angle vs Bret Hart. Generally dream matches are greatest left to the online game world. The reminiscence of a nasty dream match can go away such a long-lasting impression for the flawed causes.

