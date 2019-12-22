News TV SHOWS

Kurt Angle Suggests Jason Jordan Name Daughter 'Kurtina' After Him

December 22, 2019
Kurt Angle had an enormous secret to disclose and after weeks of sneaking away to speak on the telephone he broke the massive information. Jason Jordan is Kurt Angle’s son. That storyline drifted away, nevertheless it nonetheless sticks in all of our minds.

Jason Jordan introduced yesterday that he and his spouse expect a daughter within the Summer season. Papa Kurt Angle was very pleased about this. He despatched a tweet out to his first born son Jason Jordan with a reputation suggestion and an enormous congratulations.

Congrats to my 1st son @JasonJordanJJ on the good information that he and his spouse are having a child lady. No offense, however I hope she seems like her mother, and never like us. Are you going to call her after me? Kurtina? Only a suggestion. Regardless,I’m proud to be an anticipating grandpa.

That is very pleased information. Kurt Angle and his spouse simply adopted a son from Bulgaria as properly. It seems that the Angle family and their prolonged kayfabe household will continue to grow in 2020.

— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 21, 2019



