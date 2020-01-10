Kurt Angle Told Son He’ll Get WWE Tryout If He Does Well In School

Kurt Angle is sort of a household man. He has a number of youngsters together with one adopted teenage son named Joseph.

Angle and his spouse determined to undertake a 15 yr previous from Bulgaria named Joseph. Apparently, Joe is an enormous WWE fan as nicely. Now we have to marvel if Rusev has something to do with that.

Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, Angle was requested if there are any future WWE Superstars in his family. Kurt Angle stated that his son Joseph is an enormous wrestling fan and he desires a tryout. It appears like that can occur if Joe focuses on faculty first.

“Our adopted son Joseph wants to be [a WWE Superstar]. He’s a big WWE fan wants me to get him a WWE tryout when he he gets older. I told him if he does good in school I’ll get him a tryout.”

Kurt Angle stated he wouldn’t be okay with one his youngsters changing into a professional wrestler again when he did it. It’s higher immediately with the wellness coverage and so they cater to the athlete now. Angle could be okay with them changing into WWE Superstars now due to how nicely Vince McMahon takes care of his Superstars. There are nonetheless rather a lot much less dangerous occupations to pursue.

If Joseph Angle turns into the following Bulgarian Brute in WWE then his Olympic Hero father could be okay with that.

