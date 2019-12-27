Kushal Punjabi death: Reason behind TV actor committing suicide revealed!

Juice Wrld reason behind demise: Rapper lifeless at 21 after medical situation at Chicago airport













The sudden demise of TV actor Kushal Punjabi has shocked your entire tv fraternity. The 37-year-old actor, who was final seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, allegedly dedicated suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on December 26.

Kushal Punjabi (excessive proper) with Chetan Hanraj (heart)Instagram

Kushal’s shut good friend and actor Chetan Hansraj is in disbelief that the previous isn’t any extra. He, nevertheless, has confirmed to the Occasions of India that Kushal dedicated suicide. Citing the potential motive behind Kushal taking the drastic step, Chetan stated that the actor was disturbed as he was going by means of a separation from his spouse.

“Yes, it is suicide. He was going through a separation from his wife and he was also down with sickness. I still can’t believe that Kushal is no more with us. I spoke to him a couple of days ago and he discussed with me that he was disturbed. I tried telling him that things happen in life and he should just fight back. But I never imagined that he will take such a step. It is heartbreaking,” stated Chetan.

Chetan remembers Kushal

Remembering Kushal as a fun-loving man, an emotional Chetan stated: “He was such a positive, fun loving guy. He always laughed and had a smiling face. He was a fighter and always inspired people around him to be fit. We have known each other for the last 20 years and we have grown up together. He was more like a brother to me. The loss is irreparable.”

Actor Karanvir Borha was the primary one to interrupt Kushal’s demise information on social media. In keeping with some experiences, Kushal was on an anti-depressant.

Kushal’s private life

In 2015, Kushal tied the knot together with his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen. The couple has a three-year-old son Kian. His Instagram account is flooded with footage of his son. The truth is, his final Instagram publish shared two days in the past, has a cheerful image of him and Kian.