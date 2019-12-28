Kushal Punjabi death: This is what actor did 24-hours before hanging himself

Prime-5 Highest grossing Tollywood motion pictures of 2019













Kushal Punjabi’s sudden demise on December 26 has shocked his followers and your complete TV trade to the core. The 37-year-old actor, who was final seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, dedicated suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Kushal PunjabiInstagram

And now, some stunning particulars have been revealed that trace that Kushal was decided to finish his life. In response to a SpotboyE report, the late actor had paid off his servants and grocer only a day to 2 earlier than he ended his life.

“It seems that he had made up his mind. It’s too much of a coincidence. And, whatever it is, it sends out a strong signal that he wanted to not withhold any money of theirs since he knew he’ll be gone in the next 24 hours or so,” the supply mentioned.

Kushal’s physique was discovered hanging by a fan by actor Chetan Hansraj, who together with late actor’s dad and mom, went to test his whereabouts after calls went unanswered for a number of hours. “We tried to revive it but the body had turned so cold that we realized it’s been many hours to his death,” Chetan instructed the portal.

Kushal left a suicide be aware which mentions that his 50 p.c of his property/property to be divided between his dad and mom and sister and relaxation 50 p.c to his three-year-old son Kian. His final ceremony can be carried out on Saturday.

Motive for ending life

It’s mentioned that the late actor was disturbed as he was going by means of a separation from his spouse. Lack of labor can also be cited as one more reason for him taking the drastic step.

Kushal’s skilled life

Kushal had been within the tv trade for near twenty years. He ventured into performing with a tv present known as A Mouthful Of Sky and has labored in a number of movies and TV exhibits like Dhan Dhana Dhan Purpose, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Lakshya, Kkusum Kaal, Aasman Se Aage, Teri Meri Love Tales amongst others. He had additionally one of many robust contestants in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.