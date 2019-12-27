Kushal Punjabi death: This is what Kaal actor wrote in his suicide note

Kushal PunjabiInstagram

The information of Bollywood and TV actor Kushal Punjabi ending his life by hanging himself at his residence in Pali Hill rocked the whole tv trade and his shut buddies. A suicide observe was discovered from his residence which the Bandra police had acquired throughout an investigation.

“We recovered a suicide note in which he has written that no one should be blamed for his act. We are conducting an inquiry,” deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya DCP informed Hindustan Instances. Earlier than committing suicide, Kushal shared a picture of his son on his Instagram story with a coronary heart emoji.

Kushal’s battle with psychological well being

Actor Karan Patel’s social media submit hinted at Kushal’s battle with psychological well being.

“RIP my brother. Guess it’s true when they say, aThe happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts’. Seeing your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. Kushal Punjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are in a better place. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon,” Karan wrote in his submit.

The fact test about actor’s life

Kushal’s loss of life is but once more a reminder of how there is a stark distinction to this one other aspect of showbiz that always will get camouflaged by their glitzy and glamourous life.

Kushal got here into limelight after profitable the truth present “Zor Ka Jhatka”, and went on to do actuality reveals corresponding to “Fear Factor”, “Paisa Bhari Padega” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”. He additionally labored in films like “Lakshya”, “Kaal”, “Salaam-e-Ishq”, “Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal” and “Crazy Cukkad Family”.

(With IANS Inputs)