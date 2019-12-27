Kushal Punjabi had posted picture of son hours before suicide

Tv actor Kushal Punjabi, final seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, died on Thursday on the age of 37. His physique was reportedly discovered hanging at his residence at evening.

Simply hours in the past, Kushal had posted an lovely image of his three-year-old son on Instagram. He was married to Audrey Dolhen and sometimes shared footage and movies from his outings and fitness center classes.

Kushal Punjabi posted this image of his son with a coronary heart emoji on his Instagram tales on Thursday.

Actor Karanvir Bohra broke the information on Twitter expressing his shock over his premature loss of life. He tweeted, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast.”

Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I am nonetheless in denial @PunjabiKushal I do know you might be in a happier place,however that is unfathomable.

You actually impressed me with the best way you noticed life, however what was I to know.

I’ll at all times bear in mind u as a #dancingdaddy #match & a #lifeenthusiast pic.twitter.com/qv31QMH8C8 — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) December 26, 2019

He later penned a heartbreaking observe, including, “Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life.”

Praising him for being an lovely father, singer Baba Sehgal wrote on Twitter, “I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi.”

I simply can’t come to the phrases that Kushal is not any extra. At all times able to face challenges of all types and such an lovely father. He was a good friend however extra like a youthful brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

Additionally learn: Actor Kushal Punjabi dies on the age of 37, Karanvir Bohra says ‘your demise has shocked me’

Kushal had shot to fame after profitable actuality present Zor Ka Jhatka. He went on to take part in lots of different actuality exhibits comparable to Worry Issue, Mr. & Miss TV, Paisa Bhari Padega, Nautica Navigators Problem, Ek Se Badhkar Ek, Zor Ka Jhatka and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

He starred in a number of TV exhibits like Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo, Kya Hal Mister Panchal and Hum Ne Li Hai – Shapath. He had additionally appeared in movies together with Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya, Karan Johar’s – Kaal, Utv’s Dhan Dhana Dhan Aim.

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra