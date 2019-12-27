Kushal Punjabi in his suicide note: ‘No one responsible for my death’

Residence / TV / Kushal Punjabi in his suicide observe: ‘No one responsible for my death’

Movie and tv actor Kushal Punjabi, 37, allegedly killed himself on Thursday night time in his flat in Bandra in western Mumbai, in line with law enforcement officials who registered an unintentional loss of life report (ADR). The Bandra police stated on Friday that they discovered a suicide observe from the flat during which learn, “There is no one responsible for my suicide.”

Chatting with Hindustan Occasions, deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya DCP stated, “We recovered a suicide note in which he has written that no one should be blamed for his act. We are conducting an inquiry.” The information of Kushal’s loss of life was revealed by his pal Karanvir Singh Bohra on social media.

Cops investigating the loss of life stated Punjabi stopped taking calls on Thursday. His mother and father have been attempting to succeed in him since 2 pm, however he by no means responded. Subsequently, they determined to go to him.

Punjabi’s mother and father reached his house round 10:30 within the night time, and located the door locked. That they had a spare key, and used it to open the door round 10.50 pm. Once they entered the flat, they discovered their son immobile.

Police stated the neighbours knowledgeable them at 11.10 pm. An investigating officer informed HT, “Our team reached his apartment, and we rushed Kushal to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission. We filed an ADR soon after that.”

The police additional stated that Punjabi’s spouse was not in India and he was alone in his flat when he took the drastic step.

Punjabi has acted in films similar to Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Objective. He was additionally a well-liked tv actor with roles in exhibits similar to CID, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Love Marriage, Kya Haal Mister Panchal, and Aasmaan Se Aage. He additionally participated in a number of actuality TV exhibits similar to Worry Issue, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Zor Ka Jhatka. He’s survived by his spouse and a son.

Timeline

Since 2 pm, Kushal was not responding any calls.

His mother and father too have been attempting to succeed in him.

Round 10:30 pm his mother and father reached his flat in Bandra.

Round 10:50 pm they opened flat’s door with the assistance of duplicate keys.

He was discovered Kushal hanging with nylon rope.

Round 11:10 PM they knowledgeable police.