Kushal Punjabi partied with friends Apurva Agnihotri, Meet Bros just 2 days before…

Actor Kushal Punjabi reportedly partied together with his ‘biker gang’ simply two days earlier than he dedicated suicide. Based on a SpotboyE report, a number of of his closest mates didn’t have an inkling about his private demons.

Based on the report, Kushal was together with his mates — Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani, Meet Bros and Kushal Tandon — mere days earlier than he was discovered hanging in his Mumbai home. Harmeet of Meet Bros, stated, “We met him a couple of days back. He was a very private person. Even if you tried talking to him, just like a brother to brother, he would never divulge anything about his personal life.”

The report additionally quoted Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal as saying, “I am completely shattered. Can’t believe that someone so fit and positive would do something like this.” Kaushal additionally added that he was ‘unaware about the troubles in family’.

One other SpotboyE report quoted Kushal’s good friend, actor Chetan Hansraj as saying that he was the one who found the physique. Chetan additionally expressed his shock at not seeing the indicators. He stated, “Itna details woh kabhi deta nahi tha (he’d never give details about his life). I knew there was something wrong but itna bhi nahi ki koi aaisa karle. I can’t get over the sight. I still feel it’s a movie, my mind is telling me that it’s not real.”

Kushal is survived by his estranged spouse Audrey Dolhen and son, Kian, with whom he had posted an image simply hours earlier than his dying. In his suicide notice, the actor had reportedly written, “There is no one responsible for my suicide.”

Talking to Hindustan Instances, deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya DCP stated, “We recovered a suicide note in which he has written that no one should be blamed for his act. We are conducting an inquiry.”

