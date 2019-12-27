Kushal Punjabi passes away: Shweta Tiwari, Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani and others react

Miss Universe 2019 highlights.













TV actor Kushal Punjabi was discovered lifeless at his Bandra residence on Thursday, December 26. The information got here as a shock to the whole tv fraternity, who’ve expressed their disbelief and grief on social media.

Kushal Punjabi passes awayInstagram

It was Karanvir Bohra who broke the unhappy information on social media. He shared a few photos of Kushal with a heartfelt notice. Many actors from trade together with Shweta Tiwari, Karan Patel and Ravi Dubey expressed shock on Karanvir’s put up.

Jay Bhanushali had met Kushal two days in the past. “Sad man had met him 2 days back…May his soul rest in peace,” he commented.

Actor Rajesh Khattar was shocked past phrases and stated he met him the night time earlier than. He wrote, “I am stunned, shocked beyond words. Just met him night before. This could not be happening.”

Sachin Shroff wrote, “Rest in peace. Memories of him as always a fun-loving guy.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani who shared the display area with Kushal in Ishq Mein Marjawan wished the information was not true. “I wish this news wasn’t true .but @itsme_kushalpunjabi has left us .will always remember our positive conversations about life ,family and work . Rest in peace brother . #ripkushalpunjabi,” he wrote.

Cause behind Kushal’s dying

Kushal’s good good friend and actor Chetan Hansraj stated that the actor accomplished suicide. Citing the potential motive behind Kushal taking the drastic step, Chetan stated that the actor was disturbed as he was going by a separation from his spouse.

In the meantime, the actor’s physique has been taken for portmortem and his final rites will likely be carried out on Friday or Saturday.

Kushal’s private life

In 2015, Kushal tied the knot together with his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen. The couple has a three-year-old son Kian. His Instagram account is flooded with photos of his son. The truth is, his final Instagram put up, shared two days in the past, has a cheerful image of him and Kian.