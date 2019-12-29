Kushal Punjabi prayer meet: Wife Audrey Dolhen, friends Chetan Hansraj, Apura Agnihotri…

Dwelling / TV / Kushal Punjabi prayer meet: Spouse Audrey Dolhen, mates Chetan Hansraj, Apura Agnihotri attend

A prayer meet for actor Kushal Punjabi, who dedicated suicide on Thursday, was held in Mumbai on Sunday. The meet was attended by the actor’s dad and mom, his spouse, and his mates from the tv business equivalent to Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri, Shilpa Saklani, and others.

Additionally seen on the meet have been Kavita Kaushik, Karanvir Bohra, Aamir Ali, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Manish Goel, and others. The late actor’s spouse Audrey Dolhen, from whom he was reportedly estranged, was seen leaving the venue along with her head lined. She was surrounded by members of the family as she entered a ready automobile.

Kushal, who appeared in movies equivalent to Kaal and Lakshya in addition to the fact present Worry Issue, was discovered hanging in his Bandra house within the early hours of Friday, police mentioned. The actor’s physique was discovered by his dad and mom round 2 am. He left behind a suicide observe through which he mentioned no person must be held chargeable for his loss of life. “He was found dead by his parents around 2 am on Friday. His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls. He left a one-and-a-half page suicide note…” senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath mentioned, based on PTI.

Karanvir Bohra, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Manish Goel, Chetan Hansraj, Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani at Kushal Punjabi’s prayer meet.

(

Varinder Chawla

)

The actor’s loss of life sparked renewed dialogue in regards to the significance of figuring out and treating melancholy. Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote on social media on Friday that ‘we failed’ Kushal. She added, “Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. you have served your time in hell.” Farhan Akhtar, who directed Kushal in Lakshya, tweeted: “Shocked and saddened to hear of Kushal Punjabi taking his own life. Have fond memories of working with him on Lakshya and witnessing him kick everyone’s behind at boot camp. You will be missed brother. Condolences to the family.”

Additionally learn: Ekta Kapoor says ‘we failed’ Kushal Punjabi: ‘You served your time in hell’

Kushal was final seen on the large display in Raj and DK’s 2017 movie, A Gentleman. The director duo took to Twitter to precise their condolences. Sharing an image of the actor, they tweeted: “The interaction we had with Kushal Punjabi during our shoot showed a guy who was smart, funny, very talented… an all-rounder who was full of life! Terrible news! Rest in peace, Kushal! #RIPKushalPunjabi”.

The actor was 37 and is survived by his three-year-old son.

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra