Kushal Punjabi suicide: Arjun Bijlani says opening up about depression in TV industry…

Actor Kushal Punjabi’s suicide has introduced the difficulty of psychological well being in showbiz — significantly the tv business — to the forefront. Actor Arjun Bijlani says individuals within the TV business can not speak overtly about melancholy as a result of it’d hamper their probabilities of getting work.

“The industry is a very catch-22 situation. You can’t open up because you feel then whatever little chance you have of getting work, you would lose it. People won’t give you work because they’ll think you’re depressed. It’s a very weird situation for actors sometimes. They want to open up but they can’t, they don’t trust anybody, it’s a sad state actually,” mentioned Arjun.

“The solution is that we, as a society, need to change. There should be more awareness about depression, there should be centres and these centre numbers must be sent to everybody. If you are depressed and you are going through anything and you feel suicidal, then please contact this number. There should be these numbers where at least someone can call up and talk to you during those moments,” added the Naagin actor.

Arjun additionally feels that social media is a significant trigger for melancholy. “These days, due to social media, I feel lots of people simply see all people’s posts they usually really feel that the particular person is so joyful. And seeing somebody so joyful form of makes you extra depressed than what you already are. You’re feeling that all the things is simply going flawed in your life and all the things goes proper in any person else’s life. However not all the things that shines is gold. I feel social media is taking part in a really dominant position at the moment in individuals’s lives.

“I could also be flawed however I’ve a sense that everyone thinks that this particular person goes there or doing this extra, than ever earlier than. As a result of earlier you didn’t know, you used to see it every so often. However now all the things is so instantaneous, somebody buys one thing, it’s on social media, somebody wears one thing, it’s on social media. Somebody has a brand new mission, it’s on social media. All people is aware of all the things about everybody. You would possibly really feel somebody has all of it however they could be nonetheless depressed or they could be nonetheless unhappy,” he added.

Arjun mentioned you can’t let fame or the dearth of it, get you depressed. “I need fame like Shah Rukh Khan but that doesn’t mean that if I don’t have it, I will get depressed. It’s important to learn how to be content with what you have and keep working hard to reach your goal. You may achieve it or you may not achieve it, you need to tell yourself right from the start that this happens in every field,” he mentioned.

He additionally emphasised on “creating an environment of happiness”.

“You got to keep doing your thing, small or big, whatever but create an environment of happiness with people around. Work is an aspect of life, but happiness truly comes from being with the people around you and family and many other things,” he mentioned.