Kushal Punjabi was in process of separating from his wife, she was living abroad…

Kushal Punjabi was in strategy of separating from his spouse, she was residing overseas with their son: Chetan Hansraj

The information of Kushal Punjabi’s suicide got here as a shock not solely to followers but in addition the movie and tv fraternity. The actor was discovered hanging at his Mumbai residence on Thursday evening.

Chetan Hansraj, Kushal’s finest buddy, can not come to phrases with the demise. “His parents called me up late at night and said that Kushal isn’t opening the door. We called the chaabi wala and when we opened the door, we found his body hung from the ceiling. We were all dead shocked and I still cannot believe that this has happened. We tried CPR but it was too late,” he informed Pinkvilla.

In accordance with Chetan, Kushal was “normally depressed, like sad” however nobody imagined that he would take his personal life. “We used to chat about it. No one ever thought he would take such a step,” he stated.

Hypothesis is rife that Kushal was dealing with hassle in his marital life. “I didn’t know. I also got to know after. He did not confide in me about what the scene was. One month ago only he said about the situation. He was a bit low but never thought he would take such a drastic measure,” Chetan stated.

In the meantime, in an interview with PTI, Chetan stated that Kushal was within the strategy of separating from his spouse. “I don’t want to talk about it at this time. They were not separated (but) they were undergoing separation. He was living here while she was staying abroad with their son. I got to know about it just a few days ago. He was going through a depressed phase,” he stated.

Kushal has acted in plenty of movies, together with Lakshya, Kaal and Dhan Dhana Dhan Purpose. He was additionally a identified face on the small display, having appeared in reveals Ishq Mein Marjawan, Worry Issue, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Zor Ka Jhatka.

The information of Kushal’s demise was first shared by tv actor Karanvir Bohra. He penned an emotional observe, saying that the suicide “shocked the hell out of” him and that he was nonetheless in denial.

“I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one….but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd as a guy who lived a full life,” Karanvir wrote.

