Kushal Punjabi’s death: When Ronit Roy exposed TV industry’s harsh reality

When Ronit Roy uncovered the cruel actuality of TV trade

What is the level of life? What kind of world are we residing in? After Kushal Punjabi’s sudden dying, all these questions might need come throughout your thoughts.

Here’s a checklist of celebs whose sudden deaths have left all people shocked.

Abir Goswami

Abir GoswamiIMDb

Ronit Roy a well-known Indian superstar had revealed some stunning info concerning the TV trade and the remedy given to celebrities. In an interview given to DNA, Ronit Roy slammed the Tv trade for the dreadful working hours and unhealthy environment offered to actors which have been one of many causes for TV actor Abir Goswami’s dying.

Speaking concerning the meals high quality offered to actors on units, Ronit had mentioned, “I by no means contact the meals on the tv units. I get ghar ka dabba that my spouse sends regardless of the place I’m capturing. However most actors cannot take home-cooked meals with them. I keep in mind we have been capturing for this long-running serial for one of many largest manufacturing homes. The crew and solid got here to me to complain concerning the meals. I tasted the meals. It was completely unpalatable, not fit to be eaten. I complained to the manufacturing firm’s head concerning the meals. For the following 5 days, the meals improved, after which went again to being what it was.”

He additionally spoke concerning the primary facilities that TV actors exist in, “I don’t know if Abir Goswami could have lived longer if he worked under better conditions. But we certainly don’t guarantee even basic amenities, forget about luxuries for television actors. I am glad I’ve cut down on television. It would’ve surely taken a toll on my health. Abir, too, was gravitating towards the big screen.”

Sanjeet Bedi

Sanjeet Bedi

Sanjeevani fame Sanjeet Bedi who died on account of mind ailment was away from the trade for fairly a very long time. His shut pal Karanvir Bohra in an interview with DNA revealed that he had requested his supervisor to arrange a gathering with producers and administrators for Sanjeet Bedi to get him to work.

“We had done Kasauti Zindagi Kay together and he became one of my closest friends. After a few shows, he had gone abroad for a musical play. So, he was not seen on TV for the past two-three years. When he came back I asked my manager to get him to meet a few producers and directors. He was one of the most optimistic persons I know. He was a lot into yoga and was doing well. But he had an old ailment which triggered off in the last two months. His passing away came as a shock to us,” mentioned Karanvir Bohra.

Kuljeet Randhawa

Kuljeet Randhawa

Well-liked actress Kuljeet Randhawa who gained fame together with her serial Kohinoor was additionally recognized for TV exhibits like Cats, Hip Hip Hurray, Particular Squad. Kuljeet had dedicated suicide by hanging herself on the ceiling fan and her physique was found by her maidservant. In line with a report in The Telegraph, it was suspected that Kuljeet ended her life on account of a failer love affair, Individuals who knew her felt that like Nafisa, who killed herself over a failed affair, Kuljeet additionally suffered from a damaged coronary heart. She is alleged to have been near an actor whom she met on the units of a serial she was working in beforehand.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Late actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh

Balika Vadhu fame Pratyusha Banerjee ended her life committing suicide. Although there was no suicide word, her mates claimed her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh to be the rationale behind her suicide. Her relationship was going by means of some worst days that pressured her to finish her life. Nevertheless, nothing may very well be proved towards Rahul.

Nafisa Joseph

Nafisa JosephAlchetron

VJ and actress Nafisa Joseph dedicated suicide simply earlier than her marriage. She was to marry businessman Gautam Khanduja. She suffered from despair adopted by an sad way of life that pressured her to finish her life.

Viveka Babajee

Viveka Babajee

Viveka Babajee was a preferred face within the trade. The Mauritian model-turned-actor dedicated suicide. A failed love affair was in all probability the rationale behind her dying. Although she did not maintain any suicide word her diary created suspicion that learn, ” You killed me, Gautam Vohra.”