Kushal Punjabi’s ex-girlfriend Meghna Naidu disturbed over actor’s suicide: I feel for his son and family

Kushal Punjabi’s suicide has come has a serious shock to the Bollywood and TV trade. The actor was discovered useless at his residence in Bandra. A suicide word was additionally recovered by the Bandra police from the spot whereby Kushal had written that ‘nobody ought to be blamed for his act.’ It was additionally learnt that the actor was going by melancholy which prompted him to finish his life by hanging himself from the ceiling.

Whereas a lot of his shut pals Karanvir Bohra, Karan Patel, Rohit Roy and others expressed grief and sorrow over his unhappy demise, Kushal’s ex-girlfriend Meghna Naidu has additionally expressed her shock over the actor’s suicide.

“It is just tragic and shocking to hear that he committed suicide because he came across as a very happy and enthusiastic person, from what I saw on my friends’ social media updates. I feel for his son and family. I hope they stay strong in this tough time,” Meghna instructed Spotboye.

Exes not in contact since 2010

Kushal and Meghna had been stated to be in a severe relationship and had additionally thought-about to tie the knot. Nonetheless, issues did not fall in place for them they usually parted methods in 2010. Since then, Meghna had not been in contact with Kushal.

“No I haven’t been in touch with Kushal for more than 10 years. I don’t remember when we met last. Frankly it’s been ages that I met Kushal or his family so I don’t have much to say except that it is shocking to hear about the way he passed away. It saddens me that mental health issues can be so harming to one’s health,” Meghan stated.

Kushal’s funeral will happen on Saturday as his spouse Audrey Dolhen will probably be flying to India from France tonight.