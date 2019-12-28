Kushal Punjabi’s Funeral: Celebs mourn actor’s death

Celebs at Kushal Punjabi’s Funeral

‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ actor Kushal Punjabi’s loss of life was a shock for your entire trade and followers. The actor’s loss of life has not solely shocked one an all however has as soon as once more opened up the fact behind the glitz and glamour of the leisure trade.

With information of the actor forsaking his suicide be aware to the damaged relationship with spouse Audrey Dolhen and his affection for son Kian. Every little thing has been out in open. The actor acquired cremated on Saturday, December 28 at 12 pm and we noticed celebs from the TV trade who paid their final respect to the Lakshya actor.

From his shut pal Karanvir Bohra to co-star Arjun Bijlani, Shenaz Treasury and lots of different celebs had been noticed on the funeral.

Arjun Bijlani

Kushal Punjabi was seen in lots of films and in addition numerous TV exhibits. The actor shall be fondly remembered by his household, mates, and followers.