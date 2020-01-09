Kushal Punjabi’s parents, wife release joint statement: Kushal was financially stable

Kushal Punjabi, spouse Audrey Dolhen, son KianInstagram

After Kushal Punjabi dedicated suicide final yr on December 26 night time by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Pali Hill, it was being mentioned that the actor was affected by despair. A suicide observe was additionally discovered by the Bandra Police whereby Kushal held nobody answerable for his loss of life.

Publish his funeral, studies of Kushal going by way of a troubled marriage and trauma of staying away from his spouse Audrey Dolhen and three-year-old son Kian started floating within the trade. Nonetheless, Kushal’s dad and mom and his spouse have launched a joint assertion refuting all of the studies about Kushal Punjabi being emotionally and financially unstable.

“There have been several media reports that have been falsely reported as being given by the members of Kushal’s family. We, hereby, confirm that all such reports as not being true. Kushal was a very doting father, who shared a close relationship with his son. He was financially stable. Today, we stand together as one family in mourning, in these difficult times. We will always remember him as a ‘much-loved part of this family’,” learn the assertion.

Kushal Punjabi with sonInstagram

It was additionally being mentioned that Audrey did not let Kushal speak to his son which affected the actor’s psychological well being to the core. Audrey was finally blamed for Kushal’s suicide. Nonetheless, she had opened up about her troubled marriage and had mentioned that it was Kushal who failed to save lots of their relationship. The 2 received married in 2015.

“We had problems in our marriage but it was not a failed marriage. I never stopped Kian from talking to his father Kushal. It was Kushal who was not serious about his family. I invited him to settle down in Shanghai but he was least interested. In fact, it was me who was looking after his expenses. Kian lost interest in his father because of a lack of seriousness. I tried my best to save my relationship with Kushal,” Audrey had informed Peeping Moon.

Kushal PunjabiInstagram

When Audrey was requested why she was residing in Shanghai and never in India, she answered, “I was on contract with my company and Kushal was not able to understand this. He wanted me to shift to London. It was not possible for me to quit my job. Kushal was a careless father who never bothered about his son’s future. I was at the receiving end in the marriage and not him. I was with our son Kian in France for Christmas holidays. I don’t know why I am being blamed for his death, it was Kushal who failed in our relationship.”

Earlier, Kushal’s dad and mom had mentioned that Dolhen harassed the actor no finish and demanded an enormous sum of cash for a divorce. They mentioned that she took away their three-year-old son Kian, which shattered Kushal and made him take his life.

Kushal Punjabi passes awayInstagram

(With IANS Inputs)