Kushal Punjabi’s wife issues joint statement with his parents, calls actor ‘doting…

Up to date: Jan 09, 2020 11:08 IST

Dad and mom of late actor Kushal Punjabi and his spouse have collectively issued a press release responding to speculations across the causes for his suicide. They’ve refuted stories that Kushal was financially unstable or had a “failed marriage”.

“It has been an emotional challenge for us all as a family to cope with his loss, as you can imagine and most importantly for his young son who is barely 4 years old. There have been multiple reports through various media that have been falsely reported as being given by members of Kushal’s family and we hereby confirm these as not true. Kushal was a very doting father who shared a close relationship with his son, and who was financially stable. Today, we stand together as one family in mourning,” a SpotBoye report quoted the assertion.

The assertion additional stated, “Kushal will always be remembered fondly as a much loved part of this family and will be missed by all of us. We stand by each other in our loss as a family and request you to please refrain from false speculations and reports on Kushal to allow his soul to rest in peace. While we do hope that this joint statement from us will put an end to any further speculation, we urge people and the media to please respect the family’s privacy, especially that of his young son and leave us to grieve.”

Earlier this week, his spouse Audrey Dolhen reacted to allegations failed marriage pushed Kushal to take the intense step. “We had problems in our marriage but it was not a failed marriage. I never stopped Kian from talking to his father Kushal. It was Kushal who was not serious about his family,” Dolhen had stated.

“I invited him to settle down in Shanghai but he was least interested. In fact, it was me who was looking after his expenses. Kian lost interest in his father because of lack of seriousness. I tried my best to save my relationship with Kushal,” she added.

The TV actor dedicated suicide at his Mumbai dwelling. He has additionally left a suicide notice. Talking to Hindustan Occasions, deputy commissioner of police Paramjit Singh Dahiya DCP stated, “We recovered a suicide note in which he has written that no one should be blamed for his act. We are conducting an inquiry.” The information of Kushal’s dying was revealed by his good friend Karanvir Singh Bohra on social media.

