Dwelling / TV / Kushal Punjabi funeral: Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami, Sushant Singh attend, see pics

Actor Kushal Punjabi’s funeral was held in Mumbai on Saturday. Numerous personalities from the Indian tv trade attended the funeral to pay their final respects.

Amongst these noticed had been actors Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Tanaaz Irani together with her husband Bakhtiyaar Irani and his sister, Delnaaz Irani. Actor Eijaz Khan was additionally current on the funeral, together with director and screenwriter, Ken Ghosh. Actors Drashti Dhami, widespread for her function in Madhubala, was additionally seen on the funeral. Golmaal actor Vrajesh Hirjee was additionally current and so was mannequin trend mannequin and TV host Diandra Soares. Sacred Video games actor KubbraSait was noticed.

Karenvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani and Shabir Ahluwalia on the funeral.

Actor Sushant Singh, who was just lately allegedly requested to depart long-time TV collection Saavdhan India for his views on the Citizenship Modification Act, was additionally seen on the venue. Actor Karan V Grover attended together with his spouse.

Irani household together with Tanaaz, Delnaaz and Bakhtiyaar, Sushant Singh, Golmaal actor Vrajesh Hirjee and TV actor Karan V Singh together with his spouse on the funeral.

Mannequin Diandra Soares, director Ken Ghosh and actor Shenaz Treasury on the funeral.

Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in movies similar to Kaal and Lakshya in addition to the fact present Concern Issue, was discovered hanging in his Bandra condominium within the early hours of Friday, police stated. Punjabi, whose physique was discovered by his dad and mom round 2 am, left behind a suicide be aware by which he stated no person needs to be held accountable for his dying, a police official stated.

Drashti Dhami, Karanvir Bohra, Sushant Singh and Sacred Video games star KubbraSait on the funeral.

Additionally learn: Salman Khan visits sister Arpita, niece Ayat in hospital with Iulia Vantur, jokes ‘bas kisike baap nahi bane’

His dad and mom went to his dwelling at St Andrews Street after he didn’t choose up his telephone. Punjabi is survived by his son Kian, dad and mom, sisters and his spouse from whom he was reportedly estranged. “He was found dead by his parents around 2 am on Friday. His parents reached his building after he did not pick up their calls. He left a one-and-a-half page suicide note…” senior police inspector from Bandra police station Vijay Lakshmi Hiremath stated, in keeping with PTI. His suicide be aware stated all his property needs to be divided between his dad and mom, son and sisters.

(All footage by Varinder Chawla)

(With PTI inputs)

Comply with HeraldPublicist for extra