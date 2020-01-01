Kyle Connor’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg to 7-4 victory over the Avalanche

Approaching the midpoint of the NHL season, the Avalanche is connected to adversity.

Colorado solid three ties Tuesday evening however by no means led and fell to 1-Four-1 in its final six video games with a 7-Four loss to the Winnipeg Jets on the Pepsi Middle.

The Avs, who allowed 4 third-period targets after tying it Three-Three, have loved factors streaks of eight and 9 video games this season, however this present stretch is their second-worst of the marketing campaign. They had been Zero-Four-1 in late October and early November.

“We’re finding different ways to lose every night lately, and it’s frustrating,” Avs defenseman Erik Johnson mentioned.

Winnipeg ahead Kyle Connor accomplished his hat trick with two third-period targets, starting with a power-play tally at 10:45 to interrupt a Three-Three tie. Connor scored once more on goalie Philipp Grubauer at 16:31 earlier than Blake Wheeler scored his second of the evening with an empty-netter at 17:39.

The Avs, who obtained a meaningless aim from Nazem Kadri within the ultimate minute, nonetheless outshot the Jets by a commanding margin — 43-26.

However, Colorado coach Jared Bednar mentioned, “They were coming at us. They were capitalizing, it seemed like, on every chance off the rush.”

He added: “We worked hard. We played with emotion. We had passion. Our power play (2-for-4) looked great, got us a couple goals. We were firing, hit a couple posts. … But we’ve got to check. You have to check to win. We’re doing plenty on the offensive side of it — forecheck and turning over pucks. But you’ve got to check. That’s 5-on-5 and that’s details on the penalty kill. (We were) slow into the lanes, rush coverage was not good — not enough communication. It costs us. We’ve got to check. We’ve got to force it to be harder on teams.”

Avs celebrity Nathan MacKinnon scored his 23rd and 24th targets of the season, and Gabe Landeskog obtained his 10th to tie it Three-Three at 7:15 into the third interval. Landeskog struck whereas the Connor was serving a double-minor for high-sticking defenseman Sam Girard, who assisted on MacKinnon’s two targets.

Connor made up for blooding Girard by scoring seven seconds into Nazem Kadri’s ensuing penalty for interference. From atop the crease, Connor redirected a blast from defenseman Neal Pionk.

The Avs (23-13-Four), who’re nonetheless tied for second within the Central Division with 50 factors, will play their 41st recreation Thursday and attain the midway level of the season after internet hosting the St. Louis Blues in one other divisional showdown.

“It feels like it’s hard to win right now,” Avs winger Mikko Rantanen mentioned. “We play good periods at times, but then we shoot ourselves in the leg. I think it’s in our minds. When it’s a tie game, or we’re up one or down one, we get scared that (a collapse) is going to happen again.”

Earlier than the third-period collapse, a significant turning level occurred after Colorado tied it 2-2 with MacKinnon’s second aim, which got here on the facility play at 13:47 of the second interval. Proper after the puck entered the online, Jets defenseman Anthony Bitetto used a violent crosscheck to ship J.T. Compher into the online as effectively. Compher regained his skates, and a big scrum ensued.

Bitetto and Compher each had been assessed roughing minors, however the crosscheck was ignored, sending the groups right into a Four-on-Four sequence. Lower than a minute into it, Mark Scheifele scored to revive Winnipeg’s one-goal lead.

Bitetto would possibly get a name from NHL Participant Security on Wednesday, however his crosscheck went unpunished Tuesday — and as an alternative of Colorado occurring the facility play instantly after MacKinnon’s aim the Avs had been irate, and their defensive-end turnover led to Scheifele’s aim.

Footnotes. The Avs’ wholesome scratches had been ahead Vladislav Kamenev and defenseman Mark Barberio. … Colorado outshot the Jets 17-Eight within the first interval and 14-12 within the second. … Following Thursday’s recreation in opposition to the Blues, the Avs start a three-game highway journey Saturday at New Jersey. In addition they play the Islanders and Rangers on consecutive nights in New York.