Kyle Forester – “Know What You’re Doing”

Kyle Forester is a type of Indie Rock Dudes who'd had a hand in a bunch of cool shit. He was a member of Crystal Stilts and Ladybug Transistor. In recent times he’s been a touring member of Woods. That gig led to his participation in David Berman’s lone Purple Mountains album final 12 months. The man's been round, making good music, for a minute.

Generally he even releases solely albums. Forester will observe up 2016 's self-titled debut this 12 months with a brand new one known as Hearts In Gardens . Its lead single and opening observe is out right this moment, a gleaming, languid roots rocker known as “Know What You’re Doing” that seems like Actual Property overlaying Jackson Browne.

Forester shared these insights in regards to the music:

I learn this factor one time about how John Lennon's favourite songs oh his personal had been those he wrote in a single sitting, like “Across The Universe.” no John Lennon, however I additionally wrote this music actually shortly and it's most likely one of many causes I really feel lots of fondness for it. I suppose it's about being stunned by the expectation one feels as an grownup to “know what you're doing,” like simply typically. That's by no means felt notably pure to me. Michael O'Neill (Crickets, Excessive Time, MEN) performs what’s in my view a killer guitar solely within the center and I'm actually pleased with the truth that this one has an actual “outro,” I actually like outros.

Me too, Kyle. Hear beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Know What You're Doing”

02 “Marigold”

03 “Strange Vision”

04 “Hearts And Gardens”

05 “Turn Of The Century”

06 “Another Day”

07 “Up Their Sleeve”

08 “[Interlude]”

09 “Lily”

10 “On The Way Down”

Hearts In Gardens is out 2 / 21. Pre-order it right here.