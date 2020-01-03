Kylie Jenner Reflects On 2019 After Cutting Ties With Jordyn Woods & Breaking Up With Travis Scott

After a tough decade, Kylie Jenner is able to tackle 2020 head first!!

As you’ll recall, the billionaire noticed adjustments with two of her closest relationships in 2019 — together with her BFF Jordyn Woods, and child daddy Travis Scott — so it’s no shock she was totally in her feels as the last decade got here to an in depth.

On Tuesday, Stormi Webster‘s momma penned a observe (beneath) to her Instagram together with a sequence of black and white pix which alluded to her rocky 12 months:

“Happy New Years Eve 🖤.. when you start to feel like things should have been better this year remember all the mountains and valleys that got you HERE.. 🖤 there is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY xx”

These in her internal circle have gotten her again and confirmed help within the feedback! Hailey Bieber added:

“love you queen”

Whereas Khloé Kardashian‘s longtime BFF Khadijah Haqq wrote:

“I needed to read that 🙌🏾”

Whereas the Holding Up With The Kardashians star didn’t straight tackle any of her difficulties from this 12 months, we are able to collect what “mountains and valleys” she’s referencing.

All the things was executed completely for the tot!

For starters, her 12 months began off on a optimistic observe in February by celebrating her daughter’s first birthday with an EPIC StormiWorld bash, executed similarly to Scott’s standard AstroWorld tour.

Nonetheless, it wasn’t lengthy earlier than issues went awry. Later the identical month reviews rapidly started to flow into purporting that Jenner’s longtime live-in bestie and Khloé’s child daddy Tristan Thompson had gotten a bit too cozy at a home get together. It wasn’t lengthy earlier than s**t hit the fan, which dominated the information cycle for a number of weeks after the fallout.

As soon as roomies, now ex-bestiez.

It was already a widely known incontrovertible fact that the NBA participant had struggled with staying trustworthy prior to now, however crossing the road with somebody who was thought-about household? Inconceivable!! Woods has been on the outs with the KarJenners ever since, although Thompson nonetheless has contact due to his daughter with KoKo.

However there was a “mountain” which she climbed within the months following her falling out — changing into a licensed billionaire. Although there was some controversy surrounding her dubbed title of “self-made,” Miz Jenner landed the title of youngest self-made billionaire on the age of 21, and later offered off a piece of her empire as she continues to broaden.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ❗️❗️ our friendship and our daughter is priority"

Sadly, the Kylie Cosmetics founder additionally hit one other relationship “valley” in 2019. After almost two-and-a-half years collectively, she and the Sicko Mode rapper known as it quits, although it’s unclear what the precise reasoning was. The 22-year-old confirmed the information with a tweet (above), whereas concurrently denying rumors of a romantic reconciliation together with her ex Tyga.

Let’s hope 2020 treats you higher, Ky!!

” width=”480″>

