Kylie Jenner Reveals She Wants FOUR Children — & Kim Kardashian Shares Inspo Behind Her Kids’ Names In New Q&A

Kylie Jenner‘s made it clear she nonetheless has her sights set on baby-making sooner or later; however when and with whom?

The recent subject got here up throughout a model new “Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie” video posted to the starlet’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, which featured Kim Kardashian West. Within the 11-minute clip, the 22-year-old actuality star performed make-up artist to her older sister as they answered a wide-range of fan-submitted questions, together with the one we simply talked about about increasing Kylie’s brood.

In response to a fan who requested if Jenner ever noticed herself having 4 children like Kim, the momma-of-one stated:

“I see myself for sure having four kids.”

No shock there! Ky has been open about her emotions on motherhood many occasions earlier than. At this level, she sounds very assured that little Stormi Webster can be an enormous sister sometime.

Nonetheless, the KUWTK starlet continued that proper now, she has no concept when she’ll get pregnant once more:

“I don’t have a timeline to this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

Effectively, that solutions our query! Plus, she did get an early begin in that division, so, ready just a few years to have one other little one doesn’t sound like such a horrible concept. What’s the push? Additionally, so far as we all know, Kylie remains to be single as a greenback invoice proper now.

Jenner shares her 1-year-old daughter with Travis Scott, however as our readers know, she and the rapper have been damaged up since October. Though they seem to have a fantastic co-parenting relationship and spend a number of time collectively as a household, the very concept of a “timeline” is a part of what led to their cut up; sources near them beforehand shared that they had very totally different opinions about settling down.

Will Travis and Kylie ever work issues out and take a look at for one more child collectively?

BTW, throughout an Instagram Q&A session that very same month she and the Sicko Mode rapper known as it quits, Kylie admitted she’s nonetheless in love with the title “Rose” — so not less than now we have an concept of what the long run toddler’s moniker might be! Oh, and talking of names…

Kim Spills Tea About Her Youngsters!

At one level, their dialog switches gears because the KKW Magnificence founder shared some fact about her elevating her family. Mrs. West admitted she bought the thought for her firstborn’s, North West, title after showing on The Tonight Present with Jay Leno in 2013.

“I really bought it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke,” defined the 39-year-old, admitting it took “four or five” days to determine to make the title stick.

“Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it’.”

And so she did! The title really suits like a glove if you happen to ask us. Kim additionally mentioned her different children’ names, too!

Apparently, poppa Kanye West got here up with Saint West‘s title after searching by child books to no avail. In the meantime, it reportedly took Kim two weeks to determine on Chicago West. Lastly, Kylie got here by with an help on naming child Psalm West. Cute!

Watch (under)!

Reactions to all of this, Perezcious readers? Particularly all that Kylie tea? She is a free agent proper now however how lengthy do YOU suppose it’ll be earlier than we begin one other child bump look ahead to her? Tell us within the feedback!