Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Back To Co-Parenting Stormi Webster With A Trip To Disney World!

What bother?! There’s no bother right here!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are proving they’re prepared to begin 2020 off on the appropriate foot with an early (and really public) foray into profitable co-parenting: a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida with soon-to-be 2-year-old Stormi Webster alongside for the expertise of a lifetime!

The final time we heard from these two high-profile exes, they’d hit rocky (ish?) waters after the KUWTK mogul’s blatant thirst lure to finish 2019, coupled with the Astroworld rapper’s attention-grabbing response on the time.

However now, judging by their joint look on the Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, it seems like issues could also be getting again to regular, a minimum of a bit bit.

TMZ has the pics — you’ll be able to see ’em HERE — however mainly, it seemed to be a enjoyable KarJenner enterprise out into Disney World. At one level, each Travis and Kylie have been noticed together with Stormi taking a journey on Peter Pan’s Flight.

Tremendous cute! And likewise tremendous notable, because it’s the primary time they’ve been photographed publicly as a trio in a number of months now — ever because the Houston rapper’s Netflix premiere again in August (pictured above), to be precise.

Sources near the dad and mom are saying the Disney journey was apparently an early birthday current for the younger lady; Stormi turns two on the primary day of February, so it looks as if her celebrations are simply getting began. And judging by what Kylie has stated prior to now about celebrating her daughter’s large day, effectively, prepare for some craziness this 12 months!

However again to the current day, the duo saved a remarkably low profile your complete time they have been there on Wednesday, selecting to not share any photos on social media. Different members of the KarJenner clan have been there, too, however even the remainder of ’em saved quiet on Instagram and elsewhere.

Just about the one proof we’ve got of a Disney journey in any respect is Kourtney Kardashian‘s pretzel obsession from Wednesday afternoon (under):

” width=”750″> Aaaaaaand now we’re within the temper for junk meals. / (c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Ha! Like it!!

Critically, although, there’s been a chilly entrance come by means of Florida this week, so eager observers throughout the park reported your complete fam bundled up, pulled their hoodies down low, and floated by means of the group in relative anonymity, protecting a brilliant low-profile alongside the best way. Nearly like regular individuals, for a change!!!

Don’t get any reconciliation concepts from this theme park journey, BTW; insiders are nonetheless adamant Kylie and Travis aren’t any nearer to getting again collectively or something like that. Simply super-committed to giving their daughter the perfect life they will proper now. And that’s OK with us!

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF together with your tackle the fam’s Disney World adventures and extra within the feedback (under)…