Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Assistant & BFF Clarifies Their Relationship After ‘False’ Story

It’s been almost a yr since Kylie Jenner‘s ex-assistant and BFF Victoria Villarroel Gamero left her place to do her personal factor, however when recent rumors resurfaced about her employment standing, she rapidly clarified the place issues stand.

ICYMI, Ky retains a TIGHT internal circle (particularly after the entire Jordyn Woods debacle) and Vic has been in it for fairly a while (she was there when the billionaire discovered she was pregnant with Stormi Webster), and says their relationship “has only gotten stronger” since leaving her submit.

On Tuesday, a “source” shared with Us Weekly:

“Victoria wants to be an influencer in her own right and is focusing on that now.”

The “insider” added:

“Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close.Kylie doesn’t have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive.”

However as soon as the 27-year-old caught wind of the rumors, she was fast to denounce them. To her Instagram Story, she penned:

“you guys! lol don’t believe everything you read please! this story is false. I worked with Kylie for 5 years and she became one of my closest friends. We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year ago! she’s still one of my best friends and our relationship has only gotten stronger. now let’s focus our time and energy on other things! a lot is happening in the world right now”

" width="908″> Nicely stated. We want all celebs had been that fast to reply!!

In case you aren’t conscious of Victoria’s prolonged historical past with the KarJenners, we’re right here to clue you in!! Talking with Lexie Jiaras of the Lady Cult podcast in an episode launched on April eight, 2019 she shared on the time she had left her job round “two weeks” earlier.

After an internship with Jenner Communications and later turning into a full-time workplace supervisor on the Kris Jenner-run firm, she was employed as Kylie’s home supervisor. Later, she was promoted to non-public assistant earlier than turning into an government assistant. She defined the “really hard decision” of ultimately leaving her job:

“After five years, it was a long time. I learned so much and we have such a great relationship, I really do love her with all my heart.”

However not solely did she stroll away with lifelong pals, but additionally a TON of enterprise data from the billionaire and her krew:

“I’ve learned a lot from her and her family. They all have their s**t together, for sure. They are inspiring.”

So glad to listen to Kylie has such supportive folks in her nook!!

[Image via Victoria Villarroel Gamero/Instagram.]