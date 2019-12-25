Kylie Minogue recreates her 2003 Slow video in Australia for sizzling Christmas message to the UK

She is undoubtedly Australia’s most notable export, beginning on cleaning soap Neighbours earlier than forging a wildly profitable singing profession.

And Kylie Minogue reworked into her iconic Neighbours character Charlene Robinson as she delivered a Christmas message to the UK and inspired Brits to move Down Below on vacation.

The singer, 51, joined forces with fellow well-known Aussies together with comic Adam Hills, cricketer Shane Warne and swimmer Ian Thorp to ship the musical message titled Matesong, as a part of Tourism Australia’s newest marketing campaign.

The Spinning Round songstress donned mechanic Charlene’s trademark overalls and dishevelled sweatshirts, paired along with her 80s perm to recreate the long-lasting character at work within the storage.

She stated: ‘The recreation of Charlene is one which I didn’t see coming! It was completely surreal and once I walked on set with the curls, the overalls and that scrunchie, it was like having an out of physique expertise. Charlene was again!

‘Any Brits who’re sufficiently old to recollect Charlene will hopefully like it.

‘The movie is filled with little jokes, and people self-deprecating moments, alongside the aggressive rivalry references and banter that basically defines the loving relationship Australia has with the UK.’

Wow: For one look, Kylie posed in a pink chiffon skirt and black vest prime with a denim jacket tied round her waist

The profession retrospective continued with Kylie recreating her sultry music video for 2003 primary single, Gradual, which noticed her lay on a towel in a plunging swimsuit, whereas filmed from above at Wiley’s baths in Sydney.

The wonder showcased her ample cleavage and toned legs as she posed up a storm surrounded by fellow sunbathers.

Kylie additionally visited legendary Australia sights Uluru within the Northern Territory and Rottnest Island in Western Australia.

So candy: Kylie playfully posed with a Quokka in an lovable selfie

Cute: The Quokka touched Kylie’s nostril because the singer giggled within the candy snap

The video opens with Kylie dressed up because the Queen in her lounge at Sandringham, earlier than revealing she is definitely in Melbourne suburb, Sandringham.

Adam then enters the shot earlier than Kylie exhibits off her sensational determine in a scarlet swimsuit and reclines on an idyllic seaside in Melbourne.

World primary tennis participant Ash Barty is then seen enjoying on the Rod Laver area, earlier than clips of Aussie Guidelines soccer and cricket play.

Kylie then dons a conventional Akubra hat as she stares at an imposing Uluru with mates.

The star slips again into her well-known hotpants and exhibits off her unimaginable legs as she attends a cricket match, earlier than posing up with some koalas.

Kylie stated: ‘Filming throughout Australia was actually a dream come true. I’ve had the chance to see components of the nation I haven’t seen earlier than, in addition to to go house and revisit locations that I do know are lovely.

‘This was my first-time visiting Uluru, and it’s as overwhelming, epic and galvanizing as I imagined and dreamt it might be.

‘From the second you fly in and get a primary glimpse of the rock, it’s magnificent. I had a really highly effective and delightful second on the primary day of filming, staring up on the rock with two of the native Indigenous Elders, Reggie and Cassidy. I merely can’t wait to return there.

‘Rottnest Island was one other magical place. We arrived by way of helicopter over probably the most crystal clear and pristine waters.

Solely just lately, Kylie returned to Glastonbury and carried out on the Pyramid stage after she was compelled to drag out the music competition in 2005 following her breast most cancers analysis.

Talking about what it meant to carry out forward of the occasion, Kylie admitted that she thought she had ‘missed her alternative’ and that she would by no means return to the competition once more following her most cancers battle when she was aged simply 36.

Talking to the Mirror, she stated: ‘I might have been one of many solely feminine solo artists within the competition’s historical past to headline. I actually thought I missed my ­alternative and, because the years glided by, I stated to myself, “Well this just isn’t going to happen”.

Kylie, who celebrated ten years all-clear from breast most cancers in 2015, added that she was ‘deeply affected’ by having to drag out of Glastonbury and watched the competition on TV along with her mother and father in Melbourne, Australia, in 2005 amid her therapy.

She stated: ‘My reminiscence’s so robust of a lot round that point and whereas my focus had moved on from Glastonbury, I used to be watching and going, “I’m meant to be there”.

‘I’ll keep in mind what occurred these years in the past and my ­overriding feeling will simply be of gratitude and, how fragile life could be.’