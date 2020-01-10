L.A.-area residents flock to Taiwan to vote in ‘do or die’ presidential election

As Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen completed her stump speech, Wendy Yang hopped up and down, shaking a marketing campaign flag and grinning from ear to ear.

“Elect Tsai! Elect Tsai!” the Torrance resident shouted together with a crowd of a whole lot hoping to see the president win a second time period when voters throughout Taiwan go to the polls Saturday.

Subsequent to Yang within the entrance row on the Wednesday rally in Taoyuan, simply west of Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, had been different Californians who had flown throughout the Pacific to forged their votes in an election that may decide the island’s relationship to China for the following 4 years, with Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests looming as a backdrop.

Although they’ve lived within the U.S. for many years, Yang and the almost 150 folks within the Buddies of Tsai Abroad group keep twin citizenship and a deep emotional funding in Taiwan, which transitioned from authoritarian rule to democracy within the 1990s.

Supporters of the Kuomintang political social gathering, also referred to as KMT or the Nationalist Occasion, even have arrived in drive from California to forged ballots for his or her candidate, Han Kuo-yu, 62, mayor of the worldwide port metropolis of Kaohsiung, who favors nearer ties to China than Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Occasion, or DPP.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at a rally in Taoyuan. (Chris Stowers / For The Instances)

In keeping with the U.S. census, greater than 300,000 folks in Southern California determine as Taiwanese American, which might be an undercount as a result of some with roots on the island take into account themselves Chinese language.

A KMT advisor estimates that the turnout for voters getting back from abroad is about 20,000 for his social gathering alone, with many hailing from California. Main as much as the election, seats from Los Angeles on the 2 main Taiwanese airways, China Airways and EVA Air, have been full and value greater than typical, occupied by voters in addition to vacationers spending the upcoming Lunar New Yr in Taiwan.

On an island of 23 million folks, expatriates are unlikely to sway the election. However Taiwanese say they’re impressed by the dedication of those that traveled midway all over the world to vote.

“This is as important to us as the American presidential election, if not more,” stated Ken Wu, secretary-general of the Taiwan Middle Basis of Higher Los Angeles. “Taiwan is such a small country. If we as Taiwanese don’t care about our future, who will?”

Wu, who endorses Tsai, stated longtime U.S. residents return to Taiwan to vote as a result of they’ve skilled American democracy and wish the identical for his or her homeland.

Like many different immigrants in Southern California, Taiwanese expatriates hold shut tabs on occasions again dwelling. Because the Saturday election approaches, many are tuning in to Taiwanese tv stations broadcasting nonstop protection of marketing campaign rallies, mudslinging and talking-head evaluation.

Each events agree that Taiwan’s future is at stake however differ on who ought to lead it, a political gulf as profound as America’s red-blue divide.

Tsai, 63, a U.S.- and London-educated former legislation professor who grew to become Taiwan’s first feminine president in 2016, has a considerable lead in public opinion polls, with James Soong of the center-right Folks First Occasion a distant third. The KMT is hoping for a Trump-like turnaround to show the polls incorrect.

Yang took day without work from her work as an lawyer to guide the Buddies of Tsai Abroad group, whose members paid as much as $1,300 every for a seven-day marketing campaign tour for Tsai across the island.

As a junior excessive pupil, Yang marched in protests in Taipei in opposition to martial legislation earlier than transferring to California in 1992. She is concerned in U.S. politics as a Trump supporter who attends a month-to-month South Bay Republican dialogue group.

Supporters of presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu at a rally in Taipei. (Chris Stowers / For The Instances)

If Han, the KMT candidate, wins, she fears that Taiwan’s hard-won political freedoms will likely be eroded by China, which views the self-governing island as a renegade province and is raring to reclaim it.

“It’s dangerous for democracy, for the people, for the economy, to be so closely tied to China,” stated Yang, 43. “Taiwan belongs to the world, not China.”

However in Taipei, the day after the rally in Taoyuan for Tsai, a number of Southern California residents supporting Han emerged from a subway station, asserting that they’d come straight from the airport.

With the value of direct flights from L.A. to Taipei by the roof, they’d discovered cheaper tickets by altering planes within the Chinese language metropolis of Xiamen to reach simply in time for a large Han rally.

As Han supporters streamed previous, waving crimson, white and blue KMT flags and decked out in KMT hats, T-shirts and face tattoos, the California group described the election as “do or die” for sustaining financial growth and avoiding battle with China.

Members of the Buddies of Tsai Abroad at a rally in Taoyuan. (Chris Stowers / For The Instances)

In almost 4 years as president, Tsai has broken relations with China and curtailed freedom of speech with latest laws geared toward proscribing Chinese language infiltration, stated Jim, 70, a member of the California contingent from the South Bay who didn’t wish to give his full identify as a result of it could endanger his job.

Jim believes that Tsai desires to declare independence from China — although she doesn’t explicitly say it — a stance that might trigger China to assault.

Chanel Lee of Chino, president of the Taiwan Benevolent Assn. of America, a pro-KMT group that claims 1000’s of members, welcomed the California arrivals, who joined others from Miami, Washington, Chicago and elsewhere to pose for images behind a crimson and blue banner, holding up two fingers to point Han’s “No. 2″ poll quantity.

Lee, who wore a KMT bandanna round her neck, had tried to order seats close to the stage, however others had crushed her to it, tenting out since early that morning.

So the group, which had thinned to a handful of individuals as some cut up off within the more and more congested streets, staked out an space towards the again of the group, clutching their banner, which indicated they had been from abroad and drew consideration from passersby.

Native information studies estimated that 400,000 folks attended the rally.

“Welcome, welcome!” a girl stated.

Members of the Taiwan Benevolent Assn. of America, who traveled to Taiwan from throughout the U.S., rally for presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu. (Chris Stowers / For The Instances)

“Thank you for coming back!” stated a person with two KMT flags tucked between his shoulders.

When Han took the stage 4 hours later, he started by thanking supporters who had journeyed from overseas.

“I know it was difficult for everyone to get here. Buying round-trip tickets probably cost thousands of dollars,” he stated. “We are really, really moved by this kind of enthusiasm, and we really, really thank you.”

Lee, a retired skin-care saleswoman, moved to California 32 years in the past in order that her kids might have an American schooling. She votes in U.S. presidential elections however acknowledges that she is extra obsessed with Taiwanese politics.

Below Tsai, Taiwanese persons are struggling, and Taiwan has misplaced a few of its few diplomatic allies as China intensified a marketing campaign to win over these international locations, Lee stated. As a result of China doesn’t acknowledge Taiwan as impartial, nations can have diplomatic relations solely with one or the opposite, not each. Most have chosen China and its financial clout.

Though Taiwan’s financial system beneath Tsai has skilled its quickest progress in twenty years, and the island has benefited from the U.S.-China commerce battle, per capita incomes haven’t stored tempo with the increase.

“We’ve become very isolated,” Lee stated. “Tsai has done a bad job and should step down. The economy isn’t good. People’s lives aren’t good.”

The continued road protests in Hong Kong in opposition to Chinese language management have resonated with Taiwanese People, notably younger folks, stated Abraham Wen-Shang Chu, who heads the Taipei Financial and Cultural Workplace in Los Angeles. TECO performs the capabilities of a consulate however operates beneath an ambiguous identify as a result of China doesn’t permit full diplomatic recognition for Taiwan.

Final January, Chinese language President Xi Jinping emphasised that the “one country, two systems” mannequin of Hong Kong is the one acceptable path for Taiwan.

Neither the KMT nor the DPP helps that construction, with the unrest in Hong Kong highlighting its potential shortcomings.

Han Kuo-yu, middle, at a rally in Taipei. (Chris Stowers / For The Instances)

“When they see their peers, so many university students of the same age put themselves in front of danger, it makes them think a little bit more deeply about politics and the importance of showing your voice,” Chu stated of younger voters.

Chu stated he has heard of older voters of their 80s and 90s braving the 14-hour flight to vote as a result of they grew up in a Taiwan that was not free and “treasure the fact that a democracy exists.”

“We don’t want Taiwan to be a second Hong Kong,” Kim Wu, 69, a retired data expertise specialist from Walnut, stated on the Taoyuan rally for Tsai on Wednesday.

Jerome Chen, 67, of Hacienda Heights helped the Buddies of Tsai Abroad group rating their front-row seats with connections constructed from main a California contingent each 4 years since Taiwan’s first presidential election in 1996.

“When we went to the U.S., we experienced liberty,” stated Chen, a retired clothes importer. “We want to do everything American style. The KMT likes to be like China.”

Clad in lime inexperienced windbreakers, the group has traveled round Taiwan this week, knocking on doorways and cheering at rallies. Most are from the San Gabriel Valley, with others from Orange County, San Diego, Fresno and San Jose.

Earlier than Tsai took the stage, an emcee led the group in a Taiwanese people tune. Within the California part, a person in a black baseball hat sang alongside, tears streaming down his face.

Particular correspondent Ralph Jennings and Instances workers author Jennifer Lu contributed to this report.