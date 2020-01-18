L.A. council president pushes back on proposed ‘detention center’ for immigrant children

Los Angeles Metropolis Council President Nury Martinez needs to ban the town from handing out any constructing permits for personal detention facilities, together with amenities that might maintain unaccompanied immigrant minors.

The proposal, introduced Friday, might thwart any effort to open a facility for unaccompanied minors within the Arleta neighborhood in Martinez’s district. VisionQuest, a for-profit firm based mostly in Tucson, has already retained a lobbying agency to assist it search approval from the town, in response to metropolis disclosures.

The location, as soon as occupied by an assisted dwelling facility, has been mentioned as a potential facility for these ages 11 to 17 who entered the nation as unaccompanied minors, in response to metropolis data. Martinez has denounced the thought, likening such amenities to prisons.

“I will not stand idly by and allow for-profit companies to get rich off of the anguish and suffering of immigrant children in Arleta, or anywhere else in Los Angeles,” stated Martinez, who represents a part of the San Fernando Valley.

Martinez added that VisionQuest has a “controversial background” and “should not be anywhere near immigrant children, many of whom are no doubt traumatized by the federal government’s inhumane treatment of them.”

VisionQuest spokesman Jeff Bender stated the corporate is in search of to open a shelter geared toward reuniting minors with relations or foster households within the U.S. inside 90 days of their arrival. Bender stated the corporate doesn’t take into account such a facility to be a “detention center.”

“While we are seeking permanency for these youth, our job is to keep them safe, comfortable, well fed, properly clothed, educated, recreated and medically cared for, both physically and mentally,” Bender stated. He described the corporate as “high quality and cutting edge” in its method.

The Los Angeles Metropolis Council voted final summer time in favor of banning the development of personal detention facilities. However an ordinance to try this has not but been drafted.

Martinez’s newest plan is supposed to maintain any non-public detention amenities — together with websites for unaccompanied minors — from being constructed whereas the town’s attorneys put together that everlasting ordinance. The council is anticipated to vote Wednesday on whether or not to draft the non permanent ban.

Bender stated VisionQuest is in search of to function a shelter that might home as much as 120 kids. The corporate has been working with migrant populations because the 1980s, in response to its web site.

Final yr, VisionQuest was awarded 4 contracts via the Workplace of Refugee Resettlement to function amenities in Tucson, San Antonio and Southern California, in response to the corporate’s web site. A federal consultant stated the Workplace of Refugee Resettlement was unable to offer data Friday about plans for a facility in Arleta.

VisionQuest employed the regulation agency of Armbruster, Goldsmith & Delvac final yr to signify it because it seeks metropolis approvals for the Arleta web site, in response to lobbying disclosure kinds filed final yr. In October, a consultant from the Armbruster agency met with metropolis officers to inquire about changing the constructing right into a facility for “unaccompanied minors,” stated Steve Garcia, a spokesman for the Division of Metropolis Planning.

The assembly centered on a potential proposal for a “federal government-contracted facility which will provide clothing, food, housing, schooling, and medical assistance to unaccompanied minors with the goal of finding long term homes with relatives, or within the foster care system,” in response to a four-page report ready by a planning staffer.

No software has been filed for the positioning on the nook of Woodman Avenue and Nordhoff Road, and no conferences have been held with the potential applicant since then, Garcia stated.

Planning officers requested the Division of Constructing and Security to carry off on issuing any permits till the town acquired “additional clarification” on the positioning’s supposed use, stated Yeghig Keshishian, chief exterior affairs officer for the planning division.

The notion of a detention facility within the northeast Valley — a closely Latino part of the town — has drawn protests from activists and U.S. Rep. Tony Cardenas, whose district consists of the Arleta web site. Cardenas despatched a letter to federal officers saying he opposes the operation of a VisionQuest middle in his San Fernando Valley district.

“We have seen the harmful and traumatizing effects caused by the cruel and unsafe conditions at detention facilities and I will continue fighting against the Trump administration’s inhumane immigration policies,” he wrote.