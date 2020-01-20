L.A. councilman corrects city website about college degree

Till lately, town web site for Los Angeles Metropolis Councilman John Lee described him as a graduate of Cal State Northridge, one in every of a number of faculties he attended within the San Fernando Valley.

However Lee stopped wanting getting his diploma, based on a CSUN spokeswoman. Lee confirmed final week that he was wanting the wanted credit to graduate, saying in an announcement that after the Northridge earthquake hit and disrupted lessons, “life happened, time got away from me, and I have not yet been able to finish that last class.”

The councilman stated that, to the perfect of his data, he had not represented or referred to himself as a CSUN graduate.

Lee stated the biography on his web site was posted by a staffer who “unknowingly changed the language she found” in an inner doc describing his background, “which stated I had attended local schools.” The wording on his web site has since been altered.

Lee was quoted in a Los Angeles Every day Information article a few CSUN occasion roughly 4½ years in the past, saying, “It’s events like this — and I graduated from CSUN — that led me to a life of community service.”

Lee stated he didn’t bear in mind making these remarks however had by no means sought a correction as a result of he hadn’t beforehand learn the Every day Information article.

Throughout his marketing campaign, “I have always been and continue to be extremely careful to ensure that no campaign materials state that I graduated from CSUN,” the councilman stated.

Lee gained a particular election final yr for a seat representing the northwestern stretches of the San Fernando Valley, together with the neighborhoods of Chatsworth, Granada Hills and Porter Ranch. He’s now dealing with a rematch in opposition to Loraine Lundquist, a CSUN educator and astrophysicist who’s working for the seat once more this March.

Lundquist marketing campaign marketing consultant Calvin Abbasi stated in an announcement that “there is nothing wrong with not having a degree — but there is something seriously wrong with lying about it.”

“His excuses are just not believable,” Abbasi stated.

Lee marketing campaign senior strategist Pat Dennis responded by saying that Lundquist “has nothing new to offer on the issues and instead is focusing on ridiculous and misleading attacks.”

Lee stated that when lessons have been rescheduled after the disruption of the Northridge earthquake, he had a scheduling battle between his job and a remaining course.

The councilman stated he later enrolled in a category to get his wanted credit however was unable to finish it as a result of his mom wanted assist from him. Lee stated her Koreatown enterprise had shut down within the aftermath of the unrest that roiled town in 1992, after officers have been acquitted within the beating of black motorist Rodney King.

Lee stated he was quickly employed by then-Councilman Joel Wachs and, within the years since, had “not had a chance to take that last general education course.”