L.A. County can help thousands of mentally ill inmates avoid arrest and homelessness, study finds

Greater than 60% of the inmates with a psychological sickness within the Los Angeles County Jail can be eligible for diversion if there have been extra services able to offering supportive care, in keeping with a examine launched Tuesday.

Such a transfer would save the county lots of of a day in incarceration prices for every inmate and, for a lot of, finish a cycle of being arrested and launched, then changing into homeless and getting arrested once more, the medical director of the county’s Workplace of Diversion and Reentry, Kristen Ochoa, stated at a information briefing. Hundreds of inmates could possibly be taken out of the prison justice system, she stated, citing the examine performed by the nonprofit analysis company Rand Corp.

“This is a tool I hope we can use to its fullest,” Ochoa stated. “I think all we need right now are resources to increase our capacity.”

About 30% of these within the county jail every day are both within the psychological well being ward or receiving psychotropic medicine. That quantity stands at about 6,000, after rising steadily in recent times.

The Rand report, which confirmed the findings of an earlier examine by the Workplace of Diversion and Reentry, was performed to find out how a lot the county ought to scale up its community-based psychological well being companies to divert all eligible inmates.

Within the 4 years because the L.A. County Board of Supervisors created Ochoa’s workplace, it has secured the discharge of greater than four,400 inmates convicted of felonies or dominated mentally incompetent to face trial. The price for housing them is about $70 per day, in comparison with $600 per day for incarceration, Ochoa stated.

The Rand examine checked out a pattern of the 5,544 inmates with a psychological sickness to find out whether or not they would qualify for diversion and whether or not they met the medical commonplace for it. Researchers discovered that 60.eight% can be eligible and one other 7.5% could be eligible however would require additional evaluation.

No general numbers, both in or in group therapy services, had been cited within the examine, which was restricted to at some point and didn’t account for individuals who would possibly decline diversion or be refused it by a choose.

Nevertheless, Ochoa conceded, any quantity “would be a big one.”

The supervisors on Tuesday praised the diversion program, but additionally expressed reservations about how arduous it will be to supply extra psychological well being services.

“This makes sense. The outcomes for people will be so much better,” Supervisor Janice Hahn stated. “But I think there’s a lot of hard work out there in real life on actually building this kind of capacity in our communities. I find my biggest frustration currently is just locating shelters for the homeless.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the board chair, stated she is concentrated on constructing group clinics.

“It is about access to outpatient care,” she stated. “Until we do that, diversion is going to fail.”

Retired Decide Peter Espinoza, director of the Workplace of Diversion and Reentry, stated that getting eligible inmates out of jail advantages each their medical outcomes and the general public’s security.

“Often forgotten is that the vast majority of the people we’re talking about, they’re coming out of the jail eventually — either to us or they’re going to be on their own,” he stated. “And we are satisfied that when they come to us, their outcomes are greatly improved and their recidivist behavior is greatly reduced.”

An earlier Rand examine of inmates with felony fees who had been despatched to a diversion program discovered that 14% of them had a brand new felony conviction after a yr. Espinoza stated that quantity was “unbelievably low” for a “population which is very vulnerable, very sick and on probation.”