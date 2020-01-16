L.A. homicides are down again. Police credit thousands of extra patrol hours

The Los Angeles Police Division had further boots on the road final yr — greater than 300,000 patrol hours of them.

It’s a technique that metropolis officers say has helped proceed to drive down Los Angeles’ violent crime. Homicides dropped from 260 in 2018 to 253 in 2019 — the 10th consecutive yr town noticed fewer than 300 homicides.

“We needed to increase the instances that officers and the community could work together,” Chief Michel Moore stated Wednesday at a information convention on the company’s downtown headquarters. “The prioritization of field work was critical.”

Los Angeles is far safer than in earlier a long time. In 1992, nearly 90,000 violent crimes had been reported. Homicides rose to nearly 1,100 that yr earlier than dropping sharply within the 1990s and persevering with to take action within the 2000s. The variety of homicides started to develop in 2014, with 2017 marking the primary lower.

Final yr, the LAPD added 200 personnel to the sphere, stated Moore, who defined that the rise has proved important regardless of coming at the price of different assets.

It’s a call that Mayor Eric Garcetti helps. About 1.three million hours of patrol have been added yearly since 2016, he stated. Technological developments have additionally freed officers to spend extra time in communities and fewer time on paperwork.

“We all know the most important number is the number of hours that police are spending patrolling and protecting, not filling out reports,” Garcetti stated.

Emily Owens, a professor of criminology at UC Irvine, stated there may be scientific proof suggesting that crime falls when police departments place officers in excessive crime areas. However there nonetheless must be extra analysis into whether or not reallocating officers’ work hours from filling out paperwork to patrolling the road considerably reduces crime.

“Those specific minutes where an officer doesn’t have to fill out paperwork, what are they now doing in those minutes? Are they really finding themselves in situations where they are truly reducing crime?” she stated.

Apart from homicides, Moore and different officers touted different reductions in crime and violent encounters. Complete gang crime dipped 6.three%, and property crime decreased 7.four%.

Officer-involved shootings dropped from 33 in 2018 to 26 in 2019, a historic low.

“We are pleased to hear about the numbers of officer-involved shootings and use of force going down,” stated Eileen Decker, president of the Board of Police Commissioners.

However she added: “We’re not satisfied with these numbers. We’re going to work diligently in conducting our oversight.”

Garcetti additionally credited the citywide crime reductions to the company’s outreach in communities that have excessive ranges of crime. He praised the division’s Neighborhood Security Partnership, a neighborhood policing mannequin in housing developments and neighborhoods reminiscent of South Park the place officers construct relationships with residents.

These areas, he stated, are seeing fewer violent and property crimes. On the information convention, the chair of the L.A. Metropolis Council’s Public Security Committee, Monica Rodriguez, introduced that town was about to launch a neighborhood security partnership in Pacoima’s San Fernando Gardens.

Anne Tremblay, the director of the mayor’s Workplace of Gang Discount and Youth Improvement, stated this system’s neighborhood intervention staff responded to greater than 500 violent incidents in 2019 and invested greater than 90,000 hours of peacekeeping actions. Final yr noticed a 5% improve in youth and households served by this system’s suppliers.

“This work matters and it’s making a difference,” she stated.

Areas that the company has to work on, Moore stated, embrace decreasing hit-and-run visitors fatalities in South L.A., which has the very best quantity citywide. The division can also be taking steps to enhance accountability amongst its officers. Beginning this month, Moore stated, supervisors within the company’s gang items will decide movies from officers’ body-worn cameras to audit.

“For 2020, we will invest in that time and energy to identify if there’s any outliers,” he stated.