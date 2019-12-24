L.A. rap phenom Blueface tosses wads of cash onto skid row, stirring criticism

A rising rapper is getting blowback on social media after throwing wads of money to individuals on skid row in downtown Los Angeles in what gave the impression to be provided as a vacation present.

Blueface, who’s behind the highest 10 Billboard hit “Thotiana,” posted a video of himself standing atop a automotive parked in entrance of a tent-lined sidewalk at Crocker and fifth streets and tossing payments into the gang.

The entertainer known as it the “season of giving.”

However the reactions to what could have been supposed as a form gesture have been lower than beneficiant.

Social media pages had been flooded with critics who stated he humiliated homeless individuals and put them at risk by making them run for money in the course of the road. Others praised Blueface for giving again to these in want. Nonetheless others appeared to take pleasure within the viral second whereas admitting the supply technique was controversial.

In a video posted Monday, the receiving crowd seems cheerful. They elevate their arms and run to catch the flying payments, toppling over those that had crawled on the pavement for the fallen payments.

“Get it, baby!” one individual shouted.



“Up here!” one other cried.

A driver stopped her automotive and acquired out to hitch the gang. One younger girl struggled by way of the throng, seemingly extra concerned with getting a photograph of Blueface than in his cash.

When the rapper ran out of the money he had carried in a transparent plastic bag and jumped off the automotive, one man crawled onto the automotive to scavenge the few payments left behind.

“Ain’t no more?” one other man known as from the road.

Whereas the gang thanked Blueface for the shock present, criticism for the act got here shortly. Some instructed there have been higher methods to provide again that might be longer-lasting and extra equitable for the residents of skid row.

On Twitter, customers likened the rapper’s gesture to that of Donald Trump when he threw paper towels to Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria decimated the island.

“You couldn’t just hand it out? They’re not strippers,” one other Instagram person stated.

“I’m all for giving back, if that’s what you’re going to do. This … high key degrading though,” one other Twitter person posted.

I’ve been homeless earlier than.

That is BEYOND disrespectful.

There was ZERO good intent right here. #blueface deal with these individuals like they had been animals, when he may’ve donated to the three shelters which might be inside three blocks of that location, helped extra individuals, and allow them to maintain their dignity — Sean Cory Cooper 🎭 🔥 (@SeanCoryCooper) December 24, 2019

He may’ve handed out sack lunches with $ inside. Or simply put the cash of their fingers. Or…something aside from throwing it at them. Jogs my memory of when Tr*mp threw these paper towels. — Danita’s Crismuss🎅🏾🍗🎄📝 (@ChristineFox) December 24, 2019

“Giving back” is rarely indiscriminately spreading restricted assets then encouraging individuals to compete for them whereas one watches with glee. FYI. https://t.co/feMO0Q7pGg — deray (@deray) December 24, 2019

Blueface has not been afraid of a viral second up to now, and owes his ascendance partially to social media moments.

The 22-year-old Los Angeles native, born Jonathan Porter, rose to stardom by way of his hit “Thotiana,” which was circulated on social media earlier than getting the eye of main rap artists comparable to Cardi B and YG. The track went on to rank within the prime 10 of Billboard’s Sizzling 100 chart.

No matter whether or not Blueface was aiming for a viral second, the vacation look on skid row definitely garnered consideration. The video has had greater than 6.5 million views on Twitter and Instagram.

A consultant for Blueface didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark Tuesday.