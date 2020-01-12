La Parka Passes Away At 56 Years Old

We’re deeply saddened to study of the passing of AAA star La Parka. He was 56 years previous.

He was critically injured throughout a match at Kaoz Lucha Libre’s 64 Anniversary Enviornment Coliseum occasion in Monterrey. La Parka took a suicide dive onto Rush, however his ft tripped up on the ropes and induced a horrendous fall. He was seemingly unconscious and brought away on a stretcher.

His analysis was a neck and cervical fracture and he was unable to speak or transfer his extremities. He did finally acquire the power to speak and regain some feeling. Now Lucha Weblog has confirmed his passing.

AAA’s La Parka handed away tonight. He was 56. He suffered severe accidents on a dive on the finish of November and by no means recovered. La Parka is without doubt one of the greater current stars in Mexican wrestling, the image of AAA. He isn’t the La Parka who wrestled in WCW and is now LA Park.

There was a false report of his dying a number of weeks in the past. Now, sadly it’s true that he has handed away.

Our ideas are with everybody concerned on this tragic state of affairs.