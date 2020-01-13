January 13, 2020 | 10:03am

Widespread Mexican wrestler La Parka has died months after a harmful stunt left him paralyzed, officers mentioned.

The professional wrestler — whose actual title was Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza — was competing at an October match when he tried to leap by the ropes to assault an opponent exterior the ring in Monterrey, Mexico, the Los Angeles Occasions reported.

However La Parka missed and hit his head on a guard rail and the ground, leaving him paralyzed, the outlet reported.

He started to expertise kidney points Friday and died the next day from lung and kidney failure, in keeping with CNN. Experiences state his age as 54 or 55.

Lucha Libre AAA mourned the lack of the wrestler, who was identified for sporting intricate masks, in a Twitter put up Saturday.

“We are very sad to report that our friend and idol of Mexican wrestling Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta ‘LA PARKA’ has passed away,” the group mentioned. “We extend our support and condolences to his whole family and raise our prayers so that they may soon heal from this.”