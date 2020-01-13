La Rosa Negra Tells All About Tessa Blanchard Incident

Tessa Blanchard was the middle of an enormous controversy on the identical weekend when she received the Affect World Title. Allegations of her bullying got here out and the heaviest claimed she spit in a black girl’s face and referred to as her the N-Phrase.

It was later revealed the one that Blanchard allegedly assaulted in Japan was La Rosa Negra. She later confirmed this story.

La Rosa Negra is now talking about this incident and opened up in an enormous option to Contralona TV. She stated that folks have been urging her to return ahead about this incident because it occurred. She stated her answer to this drawback was simply to overlook it even occurred till it was introduced up this weekend.

“When I saw those tweets, I was in shock and impressed because, since 2017, people have been pushing me to speak about something that isn’t necessary. I don’t like to talk about my personal life. I like to keep myself private. Reading all of those fellow wrestlers’ tweets that supported me and reading their names, it surprised me. And reading the non-wrestlers’ comments, I said ‘I have to do something.’ Because it isn’t how it says it was. Maybe people took it wrong. I don’t want to be overexposed with this. The female wrestlers know what really happened and why I didn’t say anything. Now, I want to clear things up.” “Working in the U.S. and Japan, I didn’t disrespect anybody – no female wrestlers, promoters, sponsors, or any fans. That’s not me. People who know me know how I am. Everywhere I’ve worked, they can tell you how I behave. I don’t like to talk mean about people. I was there supporting people that helped me or didn’t. I don’t expect to receive any apologies. It’s not necessary. I erased what happened. I gave it to God.” “It saddens me that racism, envy, and bad things exist in sports, it will always be there. As adults, when something bad happens, we can resolve things by talking. There’s always a solution. Mine was to forget what happened on that day in April of 2017 in Japan. I think this was a good experience for me because now, I know I have a lot of backup. It’s impressive. I didn’t know so many people knew about the situation until the Twitter thing. I feel fulfilled. I feel tickled. Nothing will dull everything that I have achieved alone.”

There was some thought that Affect Wrestling may need modified the results of Exhausting To Kill following this scandal. That didn’t occur and Blanchard received.

