Labour activist Owen Jones claims he’s being bombarded with death threats

Labour activist Owen Jones claims he’s receiving loss of life threats from ‘unrelenting and obsessive’ hooligan teams after being assaulted by a former Chelsea Headhunter.

The Guardian columnist appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court docket in the present day after he was karate-kicked to the bottom by the soccer fan outdoors the Lexington pub in north London.

Mr Jones stated he’s being focused by the Democratic Soccer Lads Alliance and was known as a ‘f***ing faggot time and again’ final week.

James Healy, 40, Liam Tracey, 34, and Charlie Ambrose, 30, admitted affray after Mr Jones was left with a swollen head and bruising to his legs and arms on 17 August final yr.

James Healy (pictured, left) is accused of attacking Owen Jones (proper, outdoors Snaresbrook Crown Court docket) attributable to his political opinions or homosexuality

Mr Healy alone admitted ABH however denies the assault was motivated by Mr Jones’s political opinions or homosexuality.

The left-wing commentator insisted the assault was certainly one of many ‘focused’ threats to his security from the far-right.

He instructed the court docket the DFLA, affiliated with EDL founder Tommy Robinson, had created a ballot on their Fb group during which members may vote which liberal determine must be ‘focused’ subsequent.

Mr Jones stated he got here out on high forward of shadow dwelling secretary Diane Abbott. Mr Healy sat expressionless within the dock as Mr Jones claimed the assault left him ‘disorientated, harm and with no sense of what had occurred.’

‘I used to be utterly disorientated, I harm my head badly and it was simply 10 seconds, I do not know what occurred,’ he stated. ‘As a result of I used to be attacked from behind I had no sense of what had occurred.’

The Chelsea fan, who had neo-Nazi memorabilia inside his dwelling, claims he attacked Mr Jones due to the homosexual rights campaigner ‘barged’ him and spilt his drink contained in the pub.

Badges and pins bearing a Nazi cranium and cross bones and of himself performing the Nazi salute had been present in his Portsmouth dwelling by police.

Mr Healy shook his head as Mr Jones instructed the court docket the interplay had been ‘optimistic so far as he was involved’.

Owen Jones is pictured outdoors Snaresbrook Crown Court docket in East London the place three males are awaiting sentencing

Mr Jones stated two supposed followers had approached him to ask him who he was and reward his work. Moments later he was kicked from behind as he was leaving the bar.

‘I used to be stopped by one of many two strangers [on the way to the lavatory],’ the sufferer stated in a press release.

‘Although I can not keep in mind the precise wording of dialog it was alongside the strains of ‘are you Owen Jones? Large fan of your work.. Stick with it.’

‘The character of dialog was jovial. I didn’t spill anybody’s drink that night nor did anybody problem me for doing so.’

James Healy is pictured outdoors Snaresbrook Crown Court docket as he stands accused of finishing up a homophobic or politically motivated assault

The sufferer stated he has by no means seen Mr Healy earlier than in his life and insisted he would have purchased him a pint if he had knocked over his drink.

‘If I believed I knocked somebody’s drunk over and I’d apologise profusely, I’d be mortified if I would knocked over somebody’s drink and I’d insist on shopping for them a pint,’ Mr Jones added.

He instructed the court docket he had been focused as a result of he used his public profile to face up for folks ‘like [him], who struggled with their sexuality and felt scared and anxious’.

‘I continuously discuss LGBTQ rights, heaps and plenty of my articles have been about LGBTQ rights.

‘I’ve received the Pleasure flag in my Twitter bio. I grew up in a time within the 1990s with Part 28 once I felt there weren’t many individuals within the public eye like myself who had been closeted to look as much as,’ he added.

‘It is the mix of being left-wing, homosexual, anti-fascist anti-racist, that’s in sum the whole lot the far-right hate and since I take advantage of my profile they’ve come to see me as this hate determine of their ranks.

‘Final week police received in contact with me as a result of one was anonymously calling me a f***ing faggot time and again.

‘A concrete instance given is that DFLA ran a ballot on their Fb web page about which public determine they need to goal and I used to be there together with Diane Abbott and I polled on the high, that I must be the principle goal.’

Mr Jones stated: ‘Nearly each single day I am on the receiving finish of an unrelenting obsessive marketing campaign by far proper sympathisers. I get loss of life threats and violence on a regular basis.

‘[Online] they normally have loud and proud far proper soccer hooligan descriptors for instance Democratic Soccer Lad’s Alliance.’

The left-wing commentator claimed that far-right activists have repeatedly pretended to be followers as a way to harass him.

‘After the incident members of the far proper doxxed my non-public quantity and a number of other members rang up Danny Tommo, the convicted sidekick of Tommy Robinson,’ he stated.

The trial of difficulty continues in the present day with Mr Healy, Mr Tracey and Mr Ambrose attributable to be sentenced on 11 February. The listening to continues.