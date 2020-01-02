Labour activists hail Jeremy Corbyn for overseeing ‘two of the best election results’

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Deluded Labour activists have praised Jeremy Corbyn for main the occasion to 2 of its ‘greatest election outcomes’ – regardless of the veteran left-winger being put to the sword by the Tories.

A movement believed to have been drawn up by Corbynistas in Dulwich says the chief deserves ‘heartfelt gratitude and appreciation’ for his ‘outstanding contribution’.

Though it concedes the rout by the hands of Boris Johnson was a ‘blow’, the textual content blames the media and a ‘divisive Brexit marketing campaign’.

Terribly, the movement states: ‘Regardless of the electoral defeat Jeremy Corbyn led the occasion to 2 of its greatest election outcomes this century by way of proportion of the vote.’

The doc, which was broadly ridiculed after it emerged on Twitter, got here as Labour tears itself aside over the worst election efficiency since 1935.

The drubbing, which left the occasion with simply 202 seats, eclipsed even the nightmare suffered by Mr Corbyn’s hero Michael Foot in 1983.

The hard-Left continues to be desperately battling to maintain its grip on Labour within the wake of the drubbing suffered by Jeremy Corbyn (pictured leaving his London dwelling final month)

Labour’s vote share of round 32 per cent was considerably decrease than secured by Tony Blair in his 1997 landslide, and much beneath the 48 per cent polled by Clement Attlee in 1951 – when the occasion additionally misplaced.

Nonetheless, the hard-Left continues to be desperately battling to maintain its grip on Labour within the face of requires a shift again to the centre.

MPs have warned of ‘Operation Cease Keir’ after a ballot of members confirmed the centrist shadow Brexit secretary properly forward of Corbynista candidates reminiscent of Rebecca Lengthy Bailey and Ian Lavery.

The evaluation of a YouGov survey discovered Sir Keir is about to trounce Ms Lengthy Bailey by 61 per cent to 39 per cent in a run-off when the competition involves its conclusion in March.

However it sparked a livid backlash from left-wingers on-line, with claims Sir Keir isn’t ‘socialist’ and placing a London-based Remainer in cost could be a ‘parody’ of what’s wanted to recuperate from the election rout.

One average MP, not a pure cheerleader for Sir Keir, instructed MailOnline a lot of the occasion had but to come back to phrases with the dimensions of the defeat.

‘They’ve been in denial because the common election,’ the MP stated. ‘They drunk the kool assist years in the past and they’re nonetheless at it.’

The MP stated they have been bracing for a ‘Cease Keir’ marketing campaign.

‘The issue the Left has obtained… is that there’s not a united place.

‘They’ve Saint Jeremy. However who else is there? Lengthy Bailey is less than it.’

The MP predicted the hardline clique that put in Mr Corbyn within the high job would now splinter and activate one another.

‘The Left at all times begins consuming their very own youngsters,’ they stated. ‘It occurred within the 1980s and it’ll occur once more now.’

Sir Keir Starmer was hammering dwelling his campaigning credentials in London right this moment as he steps up his tilt for Labour’s high job